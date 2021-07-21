Arizona venues get $45 million in COVID relief, but many still waiting

“We’re hoping the SVOG money comes through soon,” said Chad Herzog, executive director of the group that used to be known as UA Presents. While they wait for word on funding, he said, all their efforts to maintain business during the pandemic have come at “a tremendous loss.”

Of the total that had been awarded as of Tuesday, July 6, according to the most recent report from the SBA, just $2 billion has actually reached businesses. The remaining $1.2 billion that had been awarded was still pending disbursement.

It is not clear how many Arizona businesses are still waiting or have been denied: The SBA does not release those numbers by state. But nationally, the agency said it has received 14,884 applications and has awarded grants to 4,222 of the businesses, an approval rate of 28%. Just 364 have had their applications declined so far.

That is a sharp improvement compared to early June, when SBA had approved just 90 applications, including the one in Arizona, a rollout that critics called “disastrous.” It brought complaints from Congress, letters and news conferences by advocates, and led to a staff shakeup at SBA, which took steps to streamline and speed up the approval process.

