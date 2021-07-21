Arizona venues get $45 million in COVID relief, but many still waiting

WASHINGTON -- Federal officials have awarded $45.3 million in COVID-19 relief funds to 68 Arizona concert venues, a vast improvement over the single grant awarded a month ago but still far short of the need, advocates say.
The Arizona funding was part of the $3.2 billion awarded as of Tuesday, July 6, by the Small Business Administration under the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
The disastrous June rollout of the program – more than six months after funding was approved -- led to a staff overhaul at SBA. While some venue owners and operators in Arizona said this week they were finally feeling some relief, others said they are still “anxiously waiting” months after applying for assistance.
Jenny Thomas, director of communications for the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, said she is “extremely appreciative of this essential support that has the potential to save the live performing arts industry.” But the grants need to be processed much faster, she said.
“According to the SBA’s latest report, only 28% of applications have resulted in an award, and only about 18% of awards, or just over $2 billion, have been disbursed, more than six months after the law was enacted,” Thomas said.
For organizations like Arizona Arts Live in Tucson, every day of delay hurts.
“We’re hoping the SVOG money comes through soon,” said Chad Herzog, executive director of the group that used to be known as UA Presents. While they wait for word on funding, he said, all their efforts to maintain business during the pandemic have come at “a tremendous loss.”
Of the total that had been awarded as of Tuesday, July 6, according to the most recent report from the SBA, just $2 billion has actually reached businesses. The remaining $1.2 billion that had been awarded was still pending disbursement.
It is not clear how many Arizona businesses are still waiting or have been denied: The SBA does not release those numbers by state. But nationally, the agency said it has received 14,884 applications and has awarded grants to 4,222 of the businesses, an approval rate of 28%. Just 364 have had their applications declined so far.
That is a sharp improvement compared to early June, when SBA had approved just 90 applications, including the one in Arizona, a rollout that critics called “disastrous.” It brought complaints from Congress, letters and news conferences by advocates, and led to a staff shakeup at SBA, which took steps to streamline and speed up the approval process.