Arizona taking steps to reopen economy, but reviving it could take years

“At this moment, I’m cautiously – but very cautiously – optimistic that everything that will come from the feds and the rainy day fund and other tools in the toolbelt, that we may not have to cut too much,” Mesnard said. “We’re just right now in a waiting game to see where the bottom is.”

But with the bottom potentially as high as $1.6 billion, Mesnard said the gap will be “impossible to budget for” until the numbers become clearer.

Nationwide, state budget shortfalls could total $650 billion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“States face a fiscal crisis that’s much worse than even during the Great Recession of a decade ago,” said CBPP fiscal director Michael Leachman, during an April conference call.

“They urgently need significantly more fiscal relief from the federal government to avoid laying off workers and imposing deep budget cuts at exactly the wrong time – when those cuts will make an already weak economy even weaker,” Leachman said.