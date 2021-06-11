Arizona’s first excessive heat watch of 2021 issued, and where to find help

“So right now if we’re looking at temperatures that forecast to be well above 110, that certainly brings much greater impact in terms of heat risk to the population,” Percha said.

In the past decade, Maricopa County’s public health department alone has reported more than 3,000 heat-related deaths, with 2020 reaching a record high of 323 deaths. One heat-related death has been confirmed this year, health officials said.

Percha said the best ways to stay safe are to make sure your home air-conditioning unit is working properly, drink plenty of water and, if you need to be outside, do so early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures aren’t quite as high.

If you must be outside during peak sun, Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center, warns against getting burned by hot pavement.

“If you look at hot pavement or asphalt at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, in direct sunlight, the temperature is usually somewhere around 170 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a few degrees shy of boiling,” Foster said. “So it doesn’t take any time at all to get a third degree burn.”

Foster said other routine habits and activities like getting into your car, kids playing on a playground, or simply opening a door to a store or business can cause burns.