 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues in the future

  • 0
Rates

PHOENIX – Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the drop across the state.

The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear.

Since 2020, routine preventative health care visits and vaccinations for kids have fallen 30% to 50% in Arizona, said Dr. Sean Elliott, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases and is an emeritus professor of pediatrics at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. The drop occurred because doctor’s offices were shut down by pandemic precautions.

“There were no in-person health visits,” Elliott said. “Children were not coming to the pediatricians office for their routine care and vaccinations.”

People are also reading…

But even as pandemic restrictions have been lifted, he said, parents still aren’t bringing their children to the doctor.

Arizona’s vaccination rates also have been depressed by misinformation campaigns about vaccines and a distrust in governments overseeing public health, which Elliott said deepened during and after the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there continues to be the anti-vax movement,” he said. “Pre-pandemic, the rates of vaccines, the rates of uptake of science and the trust in health care professionals was already being attacked and was suffering.”

“The biggest concern, both at an individual level and at a societal level, is that growing up kids will be increasingly at risk for what used to be preventable pediatric illnesses – like measles and mumps,” Elliott said. “And the time to protect them with vaccines is in the first couple years of life. It takes their immature, brand-new immune system and gives it the exposure it needs to create lifelong protection.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Although children can be vaccinated later, the risk for the most serious infections occurs within the first few years. Elliott also said immunocompromised children will be put at risk because Arizona has dropped below the herd immunity threshold of 95% vaccination rate.

“When we drop below a certain percentage of a community that is vaccinated, then those infections can gain a toehold and can create cases,” he said.

Arizona has seen recent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and mumps, according to the state Department of Health Services. Elliott said health care providers and governments can take steps to stem the wave of anti-vaccination.

“The most important thing is to get kids and families back into their primary care provider’s office,” he said. “It is, thankfully, still true that most Americans trust their health care providers if they have an opportunity to listen to them and ask them questions.”

A 2016 study by the National Library of Medicine also found that “education is a key player” in getting children vaccinated. Some parents choose not to vaccinate their kids because of misplaced fears about the ingredients and side-effects of vaccines, the study said.

Another solution Elliott proposed is to limit religious and personal exemptions – which have ticked up since pandemic restrictions were loosened. Currently, the Arizona Department of Health Services says parents can opt to not vaccinate their children if they submit a signed ADHS Personal Beliefs Exemption Form testifying that immunizations are against their personal beliefs.

Even with government intervention, Elliott and the National Library of Medicine said, the most challenging and most important thing is to regain the trust of the American people.

“Healthy relationships between a practitioner and parent can go a long way toward helping patients” vaccinate their children, the National Library of Medicine study said. “Trust is paramount and will help put parents at ease and help them overcome unmerited fears.”

“No one is trying to hoodwink or hide information,” Elliott said. “If I am asked a question by a concerned vaccine hesitant parent, I am going to give them an honest answer but they have to ask the question.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bodies of 2 more recovered after trio falls in Arizona lake

Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through a frozen lake. A woman with them also died. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that searchers located 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. They also identified their female companion as Haritha Muddana. Her age was not immediately known. All three of them lived in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler but are originally from India. Deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a trio fell while walking on Woods Canyon Lake. Authorities were able to find Haritha Muddana but she was pronounced dead.

Controversial Maricopa County constable to resign

A Maricopa County constable who is the target of multiple ethics complaints, including a fatal gun fight with a tenant, is resigning. AZFamily.com reports Doug Clark informed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors via letter that he will step down Saturday due to medical issues. Clark had recently been re-elected to a four-year term. Officials say his departure does not mean the investigation into him will stop. The Arizona Republic had reported that Clark admitted to improperly entering an evicted tenant’s home in July. It escalated into a gunfire exchange and the 32-year-old tenant died. The Board of Supervisors will name an interim replacement.

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts. More precipitation is in store through the new year. Communities near Flagstaff received as much as a foot of snow by midday Wednesday before the storm pushed east and out of the state. Travel was slow on major roadways and local streets, with some sections shut down at least temporarily. Meanwhile in Phoenix, residents woke up to heavy rain that subsided by mid-day. The National Weather Service says snow will continue falling this week but won't pile up much, if at all. Another big storm is expected to hit Arizona on New Year's Day.

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […]

The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Moscow's holiday lights can't make Russians forget the war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)