Arizona ranks 46th for childhood well-being, Kids Count report says

With wages rising lower than cost of living increases, rent burdens could lead to homelessness.

“We’ve been hearing right that the economy is getting better and all this, but also the housing costs are going up and up and up,” said Chela Schuster, director of strategic housing resources with UMOM, a non-profit organization tackling homelessness. “Income plus housing is what ends homelessness.”

Such families who end up homeless often go unnoticed, hidden from official counts, according to Schuster.

“Counts often will show that there’s no street (living) homeless families. But we know that that’s not true,” she said. “It’s just really difficult to find them. They’re afraid that they’ll get reported to DCS (Department of Child Safety) or, for safety reasons, they don’t want to be found. So families are really good at hiding.”

More Arizona kids live in poor neighborhoods

The data show 1 out of 5 children in Arizona are living in high-poverty areas, which is 8% more than national figures.

This is further impacted by lack of access to affordable housing, Stevenson said.