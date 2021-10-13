Arizona projects get sizeable cut of Great American Outdoors Act funds

“It’s very good for improving facilities and maintenance, and enhancing the visitors’ experience, those things are critical to the lifeblood of visitation in Arizona which is a critical component of our economy,” he said.

National parks funding is just one element of the Great American Outdoors Act, which took effect last year. The act, which is permanently funded with revenues from offshore oil and gas leases, is expected to eventually provide up to $1.9 billion a year.

The act is designed to fund projects that “provide needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure.” It calls for 70% of that funding to go to the National Park Service, 15% to the U.S. Forest Service, and 5% each to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Education.

The program generated $1.42 billion in fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30. It is expected to fund $1.52 billion in projects in fiscal 2022. Arizona has done relatively well in both years.

Of the $89.6 million allocated to Bureau of Indian Education projects in fiscal 2021, $85.4 million went to schools in Arizona or on the Navajo Nation. In fiscal 2022, the state is scheduled to get $56 million of the $89.5 million total for schools.