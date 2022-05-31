 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arizona parents on the hunt for baby formula turn to each other for help

  • 0
Formula Fight

Scenes like this one last week in Washington are greeting parents across the country as they search for infant formula in the midst of a national shortage. Most stores have limited purchases, when they can get formula to sell.

 Tracy Abiaka

Candice Tanner already had a full-time job before she added another one recently – scouting for baby formula.

“I worked 50 plus hours a week, and then any time I wasn’t at work, I was literally driving hundred of miles to find baby formula,” said the Phoenix grandmother who has been helping find formula for her 9-month-old granddaughter, Gabriela. “I would drive to Mesa all the way to Surprise to find nothing at all.”

She is one of many Arizonans scrambling to find formula after a recall by a major manufacturer in February sent supplies tumbling. One data analysis firm estimated that formula stocks in early May were 43% lower than normal.

“We were stressing out,” said San Tan Valley resident Sandramaria Hicks, who needs a specific formula for her 10-month-old son, Wesley, who has milk allergies. “We went everywhere, even 50 miles out, and we couldn’t find anything.”

That has led to store-imposed limits on purchases, long drives and frantic internet searches by frazzled parents, who have turned to each other on Facebook to make up for what they see as a lack of government action.

People are also reading…

The federal government started taking steps in recent weeks to ease the shortage and while parents welcome the effort, they wonder what took so long.

“I know it’s been a while since this has been going on,” said Kalia Johnston, a Mesa mom. “I’m hoping that it will get better. But for the time being, I didn’t think they were doing the best they could do.”

President Joe Biden this month invoked the Defense Production Act, authorizing the use of Pentagon-contracted aircraft to speed the import of formula from Europe. The first shipment of 78,000 pounds of formula was delivered under Operation Fly Formula to Indiana last Sunday.

The House on May 18 passed an emergency funding bill that sends an additional $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration to “increase the number of FDA inspection staff, provide resources for personnel working on formula issues,” among other goals. The Senate has yet to act on the bill.

Tanner said the government response was “long overdue and it took them way too long to make it a priority. These are babies, this is our future.”

In the meantime, she and other exhausted and struggling parents have turned to each other for help.

Tanner created “AZ moms of formula shortage” on Facebook, where parents can tell each other which stores have stock and can exchange or give away unneeded formula. The group has grown to over 2,700 members since it was created in late March.

After she made a Facebook plea for help finding formula, Hicks said her cousin connected her to another Facebook group, Arizona East Valley Formula. She called the group extremely helpful and has even attracted people without infants who just want to help members find formula.

Johnston, who also belongs to that group, said she has driven to as many as 16 groceries and only came away with four cans of formula. She said she spends her week constantly looking for new shipments of formula for her 3-month-old daughter, Amber.

Formula manufacturers had already cut production of baby formula last year when sales slowed after people started going through the formula they stockpiled during the pandemic. That created the conditions for a shortage in February when Abbott Nutrition, a division of Abbott Laboratories, announced its recall.

Abbott, one of the four major U.S. baby formula producers, voluntarily recalled three types of its formula – Similac, Alimentum and EleCare – and closed the Sturgis, Michigan, plant where they were produced. The recall and shutdown followed four complaints of bacterial infection in infants who consumed the formulas, one of whom later died, and after it found evidence of the bacteria at the plant.

Stores have had to place limits on formula purchases as they struggle to satisfy demand. Monica Prinzing, a representative for CVS Health, said in a statement that CVS stores “currently have a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online.”

“We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers,” Prinzing’s statement said.

Lack of formula has led to offers on internet markets, often at marked-up prices, while others are trying to sell sample formulas, which are normally free. There’s some unease about the safety of the formula sold outside of stores, but some mothers have gotten desperate.

“There’s so little formula at this point that you’d almost buy anything,” Tanner said. “Right after the recall, I would have started purchasing formula on OfferUp, which I know sounds super sketchy. But you know what? I was just at this point, we’re so desperate that we’d almost buy anything.”

Apparent price gouging led officials in New Jersey and New York City to declare states of emergency on baby formula to prevent it.

Parents also face the problem of finding the right formula for their babies. Not all children can use the same formula, and some need additional nutrients that breastmilk cannot fully provide. Whether it’s needed for a specific allergy, a dietary restriction or medical condition, if parents cannot find “their” formula they have to find an alternative – creating a baby-formula ripple effect that further strains the supply chain.

Mesa resident Judie Boss was already grappling with a shortage of the specialized formula needed for her 6-year-old son, Cole, who is medically complex and on feeding tubes. She said her son’s doctor approved switching formulas, even though the doctor was nervous about it, but there was no choice.

“We switched to a compatible formula, he was on it for maybe four days and they ran out of that because the whole country switched to that, then we ran through having to change (formula) again which changed again,” she said.

Each formula change came with new side effects for Cole and increased medication to deal with them. Boss said she’s “stuck with all these formulas that are not working for him, but there’s nothing that we can do about it.”

In the meantime, help is coming. Slowly.

A second shipment of 120,000 pounds of formula under Operation Fly Formula was greeted Wednesday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia by first lady Jill Biden. But to vexed parents like Hicks, it comes too little too late.

“It’s not been overnight, it’s been a steady decline,” she said of the shortage. But she, like the other mothers, is just “glad they’re finally doing something about it.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navajo sign water rights settlement with Utah and feds

Navajo sign water rights settlement with Utah and feds

The portion of the Navajo Nation that lies in Utah is getting $210 million to go toward clean drinking water infrastructure. Navajo leaders signed an agreement Friday with Utah and federal officials that provides the funding and also settles the tribe's claim to Colorado River water rights. The signing formalizes the Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement, which became law last year as part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. It’s one of 16 tribal water rights settlements the administration is devoting $1.7 billion to fund. The settlement also resolves long-standing concerns about legal battles over the Colorado River and the tribe's claims to senior water rights.

Tempe police: Body found after wanted man jumps into lake

Tempe police say the body of a man sought on warrants was recovered from a lake Saturday after he jumped in the water while being chased by officers. Police said the incident began when officers responded to a report of a family fight, separated a man and a woman and then learned the man was sought on felony warrants. According to police, the man ran and jumped into the lake and didn't' cooperate with police efforts to get him to a safer location. Divers located his body after nearly two hours of searching. His identity and details about the warrants weren't  wasn't released.

Board rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s clemency bid

Board rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s clemency bid

Arizona’s clemency board has declined to recommend to Gov. Doug Ducey that the death sentence of a man convicted in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of an 8-year-old girl be reduced to a lesser punishment. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency marks one of the last steps before Frank Atwood’s execution in the 1984 killing of Vicki Hoskinson. Atwood is scheduled to be executed on June 8 with an injection of pentobarbital. Board members rejected Atwood’s claims that he is innocent of the crimes. Atwood told the board that he hopes his death would give relief to Vicki’s family, but maintained that he is innocent.

No charges against Arizona officer in 17-year-old’s death

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against an Arizona police officer in the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot during a foot chase. Authorities say the teen appeared to turn toward the officer with a gun in his hand during the chase. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Chandler Officer Chase Bebak-Miller didn’t commit a crime in the shooting that led to Anthony Cano’s 2021 death. Two minutes after he was shot, Cano told the officer that he was trying to throw away the gun. An attorney representing Cano’s family said Mitchell's decision was  “legally and morally indefensible.” The Chandler Police Department declined to comment on Mitchell’s decision.

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted 5-0 to have its lawyers handle the investigation. Minority Democrats wanted Rogers expelled from the Senate because she was just censured on March 1 for participating in a white nationalist gathering and had called for her political opponents to be hanged. The lead ethics committee lawyer said he expects the investigation to take weeks, not months. Rogers will be able to respond to the report's conclusion.

Tribal request to halt Arizona copper mine work is denied

Tribal request to halt Arizona copper mine work is denied

A federal judge has rejected a request by Native American tribes to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new Arizona copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson. U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining order and dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Tohono O’odham, Pasqua Yaqui and Hopi tribes and the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas. Soto’s ruling Monday said Hudbay’s surrender of a suspended Clean Water Act Permit for a nearby project named the Rosemont Mine removed the lawsuit’s legal basis because the projects were not legally related.

Prestigious Phoenix high school reports widespread cheating

The principal of Brophy College Preparatory says the prestigious private Phoenix high school has learned of “widespread even pervasive” cheating in its all-male student body. Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that an unspecified number of students devised a system in which students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests in multiple math sections. Ryan said students who “propagated” the system would be held accountable, but that discovery of the cheating immediately before Saturday’s graduation made it impossible to ensure to ensure that all students involved would be held appropriately accountable.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)