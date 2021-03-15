Arizona officials confident they can meet Biden’s May 1 vaccine deadline

Two counties, Gila and Greenlee, have already started allowed anyone older than 16 to register for a shot.

Christ said every county in the state should be able to allow the 16-34 age group by the end of April, with smaller counties likely to get there first and larger counties not far behind.

Health officials said the biggest hurdle to a wider rollout may not be logistics but hesitancy among some groups to get the vaccine.

Alexandra Fischer, senior communications manager for Coconino County, said that while vaccine hesitancy has not been a widespread issue, it could be a concern in communities of color who may distrust health officials due to a history of medical mistreatment.

“We know there can be hesitancy, we know there is trauma, so we have to be able to address that,” Fischer said.

That issue was cited Friday morning during a White House briefing on the administration’s COVID-19 plans. Dr. Marcella Nuñez-Smith, senior White House adviser, said during the call that the administration is keenly aware of the distrust and was working to heal the divide.