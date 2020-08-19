Arizona Medicaid recipients topped 2 million after five-month surge

Morgan Tucker, state director for Arizona Protect Our Care, said COBRA was designed as a temporary safeguard for people who lost jobs, not as a permanent solution. That may be part of the reason why more than one Arizonan in four is now on Medicaid, she said.

Experts said the surge in Medicaid applications has not been as bad as they feared in the face of an ongoing pandemic – but they also warn that that could change in an instant.

“Things could change at any moment,” said Alan Gjersvig, director of outreach and enrollment services for the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers.

AHCCCS spokeswoman Heidi Capriotti agreed the state has not seen the numbers it had expected from the pandemic.

One possible reason for the increase is the availability of federal funding through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That bill increased the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage – the federal matching rate for Medicaid – to 6.2% in an effort to help states enroll more people. It also prohibited states from dropping anyone from Medicaid.

With no one leaving the program, it’s not surprising the numbers have grown, but Capriotti adds that it is, “Hard to foresee the future, if numbers will increase or decrease.”