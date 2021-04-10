Arizona highway deaths rose during pandemic, as driving was declining

He also said the use of seatbelts “went way down” during the pandemic.

“Being ejected from a crash, one, it’s very life-threatening if you’re ejected from your vehicle during a crash,” said Kolosh, who added that seatbelt use is “one of the most fast and easiest ways you can protect yourself.”

The National Safety Council report said traffic fatalities across the country rose from 39,107 in 2019, when U.S. motorists logged 3.26 trillion miles on the road, to 42,060 in 2020, when total miles traveled dropped to 2.83 trillion.

The report did not say how many miles were driven in Arizona last year, and state officials said they will not have those numbers until later this year. But it’s clear that Arizona drivers were burning less fuel last year: Gasoline sales fell from an average of 8.2 million gallons a day in 2019 to 7.2 million gallons a day in 2020, according to the USEIA, with the sharpest drops coming from spring through summer months as the pandemic shutdown first hit.

Preliminary traffic fatalities reported by the state differed slightly from those in the NSC report, but they both reflected the same trend: While the report said Arizona deaths rose from 963 in 2019 to 1,014 in 2020, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reported fatalities going from 980 to 1,072 in the same period.