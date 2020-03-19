Arizona governor calls up National Guard, halts elective surgeries in response to COVID-19

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said some of the patients known to have the disease are elderly and she knew of three people whose symptoms were severe enough to require hospitalization.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The fight to limit the spread of the virus has led to increasingly restrictive attempts to cut down on unnecessary interactions between people. Public health authorities hope aggressive action now will prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed with more sick people than can be effectively treated at once.

That fear has driven the pressure on Ducey to act more forcefully, much of it from Democrats.