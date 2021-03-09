Arizona gets grades from failing to ‘OK-ish’ for anti-tobacco efforts

In Arizona, part of that funding decision was driven by voters, who approved a ballot initiative in 2000 that directed the tobacco settlement funds toward the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid program.

“It’s a factor of prioritization,” Hummell said. “There is … some of that money that could have been put towards tobacco prevention and education but that’s not what the state decided. It was actually a vote of the citizens to put that money to Medicaid.”

Despite the poor grades, most states were doing well in the fight against smoking – until recently, the experts say, when electronic cigarettes entered the market.

“We’ve brought down rates across the country to record lows in so many states and made incredible progress,” said John Schachter, the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids’ senior director of advocacy communications. “But then e-cigarettes come along and all of a sudden, we are not quite back at square one but in some ways, we are behind the eight-ball again.

“These are tobacco use rates we haven’t seen in decades,” said Schachter, who believes it is the flavored e-cigarettes that are driving the rise of tobacco use.