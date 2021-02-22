Arizona continues to trail other states in higher-ed support

Calls seeking comment from Gov. Doug Ducey and from the Arizona Board of Regents were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The board did offer some relief to Arizona students last year, when it announced that there would be no tuition increase for Arizona residents during the current academic year.

In a statement at the time, the board said the regents “and university presidents did not pursue increases to resident tuition to ensure higher education at Arizona’s public universities remains accessible for students during economic challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The pandemic has directly affected student plans, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. It reported in late December that 83.9% of Arizona households, about 1.1 million, said they had changed or canceled college plans for the upcoming fall semester.

Arizona is not alone in its college funding struggles, according to the center’s report. It said that higher education funding has fallen $3.4 billion nationwide since 2008. When COVID-19 hit last year, state funding was still below the levels from 2008, the report said.

Lujan pointed to three decades of tax cuts as part of the problem.