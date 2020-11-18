Arizona comes up short on report on lung cancer screening, treatment

WASHINGTON — Arizona was in the bottom tier in three of six categories in a new American Lung Association report, which put the state dead-last for the number of patients who receive treatment after getting a diagnosis of lung cancer.

The 2020 “State of Lung Cancer” report released Tuesday also said Arizona ranked 46th among states for the number of patients who get surgery as a first course of treatment, and 44th for the number of people who get lung cancer screenings.

But the state was in the middle of the pack when it came to the early diagnosis of lung cancer and the five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with the disease.

And Arizona was among the best in the nation when it came to new lung cancer cases, with 47.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the state compared to 57.8 per 100,000 nationally.

“The goal of the (report) is to empower the public to learn more about lung cancer in Arizona,” said JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “And to take action to improve lung cancer patient’s access to quality and affordable health care.”