Airport, officials say as passengers return, so do security delays

Sky Harbor security has found a record number of prohibited items in carry-on baggage this year, including novelty blades, replica firearms, hiking sticks and stun guns.

“The most often used excuse that we get from people when we find a prohibited item is, ‘I didn’t know it was in my bag,’ or, ‘It’s my spouse’s bag,’ and, ‘I didn’t know this item was in there,’” Mancha said.

Mancha said that any item found that can be used as a makeshift weapon, including children’s toy weapons, can be confiscated.

“Some of the things we see like a replica of a gun that is actually a lighter, or a toy gun, are all prohibited simply because they look like guns,” Mancha said. “We have a full range of items, such as a stun gun disguised as a flashlight, which we have seen a lot of lately, pepper spray and switchblades – all of which is allowed in your checked baggage, just not your carry on.”

Mancha said that travelers have the option to “voluntarily abandon” prohibited items. Items that have been voluntarily abandoned by travelers are often put on display at Terminal Four.

Prohibited items are not the only rules travelers have to keep in mind when entering Sky Harbor.