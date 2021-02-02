Advocates, lawmakers hail Biden pledge to respect tribal sovereignty

Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Sedona, said he was “heartened” by the Biden memo and that he is “looking forward to working with the president to safeguard tribal sovereignty at all levels.”

“I have worked to ensure Congress lives up to its treaty and trust obligations and fosters positive nation-to-nation relationships,” O’Halleran said in an emailed statement.

Supporters called the memo a good first step, but said the federal government needs to follow through. Grijalva cited proposals like the RESPECT Act, which he said in his statement will codify the language of the executive orders and “ensure that tribes are proactively consulted,” while also streamlining bureaucracy tribes have to deal with and standardizing the consultation process.

Morris said it is “a little early to tell” what the next steps might be, but she said something permanent needs to be done for the government to live up to its obligations to tribes.

“I think in the long run, we really do need something that is meaningful and measurable for tribes because it’s not just picking up the phone and calling the first tribal person you meet, or sending an email to somebody in a department,” she said. “It really is in cooperation with government to government.”

