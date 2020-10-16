Add COVID-19 to list of things driving Arizona teachers from jobs

WASHINGTON — Arizona schools have long struggled with teacher shortages but the problem was made worse this year by COVID-19, which has led to more teachers quitting or taking leave, school officials said.

Just over 28% of teaching slots were still vacant several weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, up from 21% last year, according to an annual survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.

The association, which included a question on the coronavirus for the first time this year, found that 464 teachers who retired this year or who took a year off from teaching said their primary reason for doing so was COVID-19.

“We’ve had a couple of resignations and it’s not 100% related to the work – it’s definitely COVID related,” said Dawn Anderson, the human resources director for the Flagstaff Unified School District. And Flagstaff is in relatively good shape when it comes to teacher vacancies overall, she said.

The survey of 145 school districts and charter schools around the state found that of the 751 teachers who quit before or shortly after the start of the school year, 326 said they left because of the pandemic. Another 138 teachers took an unpaid one-year leave of absence, citing COVID-19, the report said.