A year after Memorial Day went virtual, in-person events welcomed back

WASHINGTON – Memorial Day was tougher than usual last year for Navy veteran Christine Martinez, who was not able to observe the day as she normally would because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was mentally difficult not being able to come together last year – especially as so many staff and faculty are veterans or come from military families,” said Martinez, a Litchfield Park resident and military outreach manager at the University of Phoenix.

“So, this was a sort of homecoming to remind and educate others on the importance of Memorial Day,” she said of a 10,000-flag display she took part in last week.

It was just one of the many Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled to be held in person around the state, and nation, this year as the pandemic is waning and the health restrictions that forced remote observances last year are being lifted.

At the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona officials provided American flags for the last week to any visitors who wished to place one on a gravesite. The north Phoenix cemetery prohibited in-person memorial events last year to comply with health protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.