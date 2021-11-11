1 in 5 Arizona suicide victims were veterans, five-year ASU study finds

The study recorded a total of 6,175 suicides from 2015 through 2019, of which veteran status was available for 6,066 individuals.

In addition to physical trauma, veterans are more likely to experience “life stressors” before suicide, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although both males and female veterans were at notably higher risk of dying by suicide than non-veterans, overall suicide rates were higher for males, especially young white males.

“Veterans that are between the ages 18 and 34 are at significantly higher risk to commit suicide than veterans at almost any age group,” Katz said. “We think that individuals involved in recent conflicts are much more likely to have experienced a physical health injury or engage in some sort of life stressor.”

Mohave County had the highest veteran suicide rate, at 78.3 per 100,000 population, followed by Yavapai County and Coconino County. Located in rural areas, they lack many veteran services that other areas have, Katz said.

“There are fewer resources available to the folks within these counties, in terms of outreach, in terms of support they can receive for a number of issues that veterans encounter,” Katz said.