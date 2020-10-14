Sheriff's office evacuates camping area, crews battle blaze on Tonto National Forest

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office order evacuations between Knoll Lake and Bear Canyon Lake off Forest Road 300 this morning. The evacuations come as fire crews suppress a blaze just to the south on the Tonto National Forest.

There are no other evacuations planned at this time said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton.

Burning in the area of Horten Spring west of Promontory Butte, the so named Horten Fire was only about one and a half acres as of 10:30 a.m., said Tonto National Forest Spokesperson Susan Blake.

With the fire so close to the Mogollon Rim, Paxton said there is some concern the blaze could burn uphill and break into the Coconino National Forest.

Since the fire was spotted at about 6:30 a.m., Blake said there have been several federal and local fire crews working to contain the blaze. That includes five engines, two helicopters and an air plane.

There are no structures threatened in the evacuated area but Officers and Search and Rescue have evacuated about 10 undeveloped campsites in the area, Paxton told the Arizona Daily Sun.