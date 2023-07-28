A semitruck carrying large rolls of paper plummeted over a 30-foot embankment, landing on Naval Observatory Access Road Friday morning.

The driver and a passenger were both transported to the hospital — one with minor injuries, one with “extensive injuries,” according to the Ponderosa Fire Department (PFD).

PFD responded to the crash at 5:30 a.m., and it noted that the truck had been traveling west on Interstate 40 when it rolled off the overpass above the access road.

According to PFD, Naval Observatory Road will be closed for an “Extended period of time” while emergency vehicles and Arizona Department of Transportation crews clean up the area.