Sedona tests creek for E. coli after sewage spill, residents remain concerned for wildlife

The creek normally has notable levels of E. coli due to trash and human waste leftover from tourists that flock to the creek in the warmer months. Like other parts of northern Arizona that have seen increased recreation due to people looking to get outside after sheltering in place from the coronavirus pandemic, spots in Oak Creek have also seen increasing tourism, Winters said.

“We’ve had such a busy season of summer tourism. The creek is really loved to death,” Winters said. “Now to also have other pollution and impacts into the creek that are preventable? It’s just something that doesn’t need to happen.”

Browne responded to resident concerns by saying this sewage emergency is a new challenge for the city, and that they are still trying to find out when the spill began and exactly how much liquid came out.

“I realize that [process] took time, we’ve also never had a sewage spill like this,” Browne said. “We were thinking on our feet. We tried to get information out as quick as possible.”