There are ‘forest ninja bison’ in Grand Canyon National Park, and that’s a problem

The bison in Grand Canyon National Park have developed some unusual behavioral adaptations. Their anomalous way of life enough has earned them a new nickname: “forest ninja bison.”

According to Grand Canyon wildlife biologist and bison project leader Miranda Terwilliger, the nickname came from a cadre of skilled volunteers who had assisted a herd management operation in 2021. While tracking bison through the ponderosa forests of Grand Canyon’s Kaibab Plateau, the volunteers found that the area's bison were remarkably stealthy. In defiance of common sense, the mammoth animals — often weighing in excess of a thousand pounds — moved through the forest more quietly than a mouse.

“They can walk through incredibly dense, dead and down wood and not make a single sound,” Terwilliger said. “And they get one whiff of you and they're gone.”

The astonishing slyness of these forest ninja bison struck Terwilliger when she witnessed it firsthand.

“We were stocking some bison and we were in a meadow,” Terwilliger said. “We were looking at this hillside above us. It was very wooded, and there was this tiny little patch. We watched 20 bison go through this one little opening between the trees. We had walked down that hillside and it was all dead and down, but the bison never made a sound.”

Terwilliger recalled finding bison herds disguised under the cover of thick locust bushes during a similar outing.

“You would just see an ear flick here and there,” she said. “That's all you'd be able to see.”

Normally, bison are plains animals, given to the wide-open spaces and tall grasses that characterize North America’s Great Plains.

Finding them sneaking through dense, steep forest “was kind of a surprise,” Terwilliger said.

“I do hear a lot from bison managers that they don’t go in the woods and they don't climb,” she reported. “But those things happen at Grand Canyon.”

Forest ninja bison may not be a phenomenon unique to Grand Canyon, Terwilliger said, but it’s hard to be certain. Research on the species has usually been focused on “core areas” and “big herds” that inhabit prairie lands.

Bison in Grand Canyon are either just at the edge or completely outside of their historic range.

In the past, they probably wouldn’t have stayed at Grand Canyon “consistently,” Terwilliger said, and likely only visited the area during “really great monsoon years.”

But as human settlements have expanded, bison “no longer move across the landscape the way the used to,” Terwilliger said. Their range has been restricted by “fences and cities and towns, and just the willingness of people to tolerate them as wild animals.”

Consequently, the bison in Grand Canyon now “stick around a lot longer,” then they might have historically. This in and of itself may have been enough to induce adaptive behaviors in the Grand Canyon herd, but the story doesn’t end there.

The invisible line

Within Grand Canyon National Park boundaries, bison lack abundant natural predators — such as mountain lions and wolves — and are also protected from human hunting. In the early 1900s, the Grand Canyon herd had been about 100 bison strong. By around 2014, that number had grown to approximately 600. Wildlife managers realized that the bison population in the area was expanding rapidly.

“We knew it is was going to exponentially explode,” Terwilliger said. “It was above carrying capacity, and it was creating damage to other natural and cultural resources.”

At this point, Grand Canyon National Park and area co-managers, such as the Kaibab National Forest and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), researched the bison overpopulation and put together a management plan known as the Initial Bison Herd Reduction Plan.

According to a Grand Canyon National Park press release, the plan “used the best science available” to determine that a sustainable herd size for the area was around 200 bison.

In order to reduce the herd size from 600 to 200, Grand Canyon has worked with the InterTribal Buffalo Council (ITBC) to live capture and transfer bison to tribal lands in “a manner that promotes cultural enhancement, spiritual revitalization, ecological restoration, and economic development,” as described on their website.

When transferred through the ITBC, Terwilliger said, live captured animals often end up in “bison nirvana.”

“Tall grass prairies, short grass prairies,” she said. “We have pictures of them hip deep in grasses.”

This year, Grand Canyon transferred 58 bison to the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. Since 2018, Grand Canyon Park staff have transferred 182 bison to eight different Indigenous tribes through cooperation with the ITBC.

Wildlife managers have also reduced herds through bison hunts on the Kaibab National Forest.

“We have harvested 225 bison out of the Kaibab Plateau herd since 2018,” said Larry Phoenix, regional supervisor for the AZGFD.

He estimated that the lottery to participate in a bison hunt brings in an average annual income of over $378,000 for the completely self-funded agency.

Hunts usually result in the harvest of about 40 animals a year.

While the hunts are a crucial piece of management strategy that help to mimic the natural predation bison would have experienced historically, Terwilliger said they have also created even more odd behaviors among the Grand Canyon bison. Most notably, the herd has become vigilantly aware of the invisible boundary between the national park — where hunting is off limits — and the national forest hunting grounds.

The boundary awareness is a phenomenon Terwilliger is actively studying.

“From 2019 to January 2022, only 3.7% of our bison locations occurred outside the park on the Kaibab National Forest,” she reported. “When we looked at the data more closely, it was pretty clear that when a bison leaves the park, they're going for water sources, they're getting the water sources and coming back in really straight movement lines. We also found that bison are moving considerably faster when they're on Forest Service land versus the Park Service land. It doesn't seem to matter what kind of topography you have or what kind of vegetation you have, they're consistently moving much, much faster on the forest where they're hunted.”

The data makes it “pretty clear” that bison recognize the boundary between park and forest land, Terwilliger said, though they do still test that boundary. Anecdotally, she reported instances in which bison have moved into areas following road closures, only to retreat back to the park boundary when the area reopens to human activity.

While Terwilliger is still studying exactly how bison learn and maintain boundaries as a group, she mentioned it could have something to do with bison grandmothers.

“They are a matrilineal society; they do learn from each other,” Terwilliger said. “Older females in particular are important to how bison move. Sort of like elephants. Those old cows kind of teach all the other bison how to act and behave, and where to find things and how to be bison.”

And the behavior older females seem to be teaching? Stay in the park, stay in the woods. Be forest ninja bison.

“They see the park as a refuge,” Terwilliger said. “And they really are adjusting their movements and behavior.”

Moving toward healthy management

Unfortunately, bison awareness of the invisible line reinforces the problem of concentrated impacts on Grand Canyon park lands. To combat this, Phoenix reported that AZGFD will “separate their hunts” to “relieve pressure in between hunts as much as possible.” It should help the bison “get more comfortable” with the invisible line between park and forest.

In addition to this separation, Grand Canyon National Park has also participated in some “limited lethal culling” within park boundaries to try to re-train the herd to stop seeing the park as a refuge and spread their impacts into the surrounding forest.

“If we can make the park less safe, then [bison] could be more intermittent across the Kaibab Plateau. They could have a bigger rotation of meadows that they use -- which would give other meadows and water sources chances to recover,” Terwilliger said.

Moreover, Terwilliger has been participating in a collaborative study with Colorado State University and the U.S. Geological Survey that suggests a spread-out bison population could benefit the regional ecosystem.

“We are seeing that there's higher productivity in plants in areas that the bison are grazing versus where bison are not grazing,” she reported.

It is thought that this dynamic is driven by the fertilizing properties of bison waste, but the study is still ongoing.

While forest ninja bison may be a challenge for land and wildlife managers trying to balance impacts on natural and cultural resources, the unusual adaptation may signal a healthy diversity for the species as a whole.

“We have some unique bison genetics in our herd,” Terwilliger said. “Our herd came from totally different areas than all the other remnant herds that were saved at the end of the century. Part of the thought process is that if they did come from drier areas, then perhaps our bison herd has some adaptations to drier, hotter areas. And with climate change that might be important to preserve the species down the road.”

“The more genetic diversity you can have, the better,” Terwilliger said. “Because that means there's more opportunities for mutations that help with whatever the environmental challenges are.”

Stealthy as they may be, forest ninja bison have not been enough to radically disrupt the Initial Bison Herd Reduction Plan. Mostly, the plan has been successful, Terwilliger said. As of winter 2021-22, the estimated herd population is approximately 216 — essentially right on target.

“It's good to note that we are reaching that desired population,” Terwilliger said. “That means that the co-managing partners will be looking toward long-term managing plans.”