Northern Arizona University scientist publishes research on ‘country of permafrost’ contributing to CO2 emissions

Ted Schurr, professor of ecosystem ecology at Northern Arizona University, has been spending his summers in Alaska.

At Eight-Mile Lake near Denali National Park, where green sedges cover rolling hills of tundra and the sun shines 22 hours a day over the boreal forests, Schurr has been digging into the dirt to research the effects of a warming climate upon the landscape.

“In the summer, even though the surface of the soil has thawed, if you dig down, it's still frozen,” Schurr said.

This permanently frozen soil — known as permafrost — has long been a stable feature of the Alaskan region around Eight-Mile Lake. But in an era of climate change and a warming Arctic, Schurr said, the region is undergoing “rapid change” faster than anywhere else on earth.

These days, permafrost is no longer permanent.

“Now what happens once it warms up?” is the basic question of Schurr’s research.

One way to think of it, Schurr said, is like thawing a refrigerator.

“If you lose power to your fridge and freezer, you got a couple hours where everything's fine,” he said. “If you don't get power back, the stuff in your freezer starts to break down and rot. And that's what happens to the organic matter in the soil [of warming permafrost].”

As microbes in thawing permafrost “wake up,” Schurr said, they “eat organic matter and turn it into carbon dioxide or methane — greenhouse gases that end up in the atmosphere.”

This then begs another question fundamental to Schurr’s research: How much greenhouse gas is produced by thawing permafrost?

With the help of an international team, Schurr has approximated an answer to the question and recently published the findings in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources. What they found is that thawing arctic permafrost does release carbon into the atmosphere — and a lot of it.

The research team explored nine different scenarios of future warming. In the best-case scenario (one that includes robust international action and reduced global emissions that result in slower rates of warming), Schurr’s research indicates that thawing permafrost could have “cumulative emissions (as CO2-e) greater than 100 years of the current (2019) national emissions of Russia.”

In the worst case scenario (where nations do nothing to address climate change), future Arctic carbon emissions could equal 100 years of 2019 emissions from Europe and the United States combined.

For this reason, Schurr’s research advocates that global leaders recognize the “country of permafrost” creating emissions in the arctic.

“It can be helpful to view potential Arctic carbon emissions as the equivalent of an additional nation of carbon emissions that must be accounted for in order to reach specific temperature targets,” the research reads.

This “country of permafrost” presents an additional challenge that needs global reckoning, Schurr said.

Unlike human-caused emissions, such as from vehicles, industry or agriculture, permafrost is not directly under human control, and it may be sped or slowed by emissions, but it also creates its own feedback loop, Schurr explained.

Emissions from thawing permafrost accelerate warming -- which accelerates emissions from permafrost.

“If we're trying to hit a certain temperature target, and we're just thinking about human missions, we're overlooking this country of permafrost that will also be emitting carbon,” Schurr said. “It's carbon we can't address by just thinking about human emissions.”

And it’s not just the Arctic that has warming permafrost.

“Interestingly, there is permafrost at the top of Mauna Kea in in Hawaii,” Schurr said. “So you can have it outside of the northern regions.”

Nonetheless, the Arctic region does account for a “big carbon reservoir” that dwarfs other localized occurrences of permafrost — making it a concern for everyone from Alaska to Arizona.

“The Arctic affects everybody outside of the Arctic through this carbon feedback,” Shcurr said.

But Schurr eschews any excuse to submit to doom and gloom. His research isn’t about demonstrating that climate change is beyond our control as much as it is detailing the factors that need to be taken into consideration for our response.

“I tried to write this article to say ‘It's not nothing.’” Schurr said. “But it's not going to wipe us out either. Human emissions are the main trigger. But how we control human emissions — if we do reduce our emissions, if we do go to renewable energy, then we actually reduce the extra that comes out of the Arctic. Thinking about our own actions actually does affect what happens in the Arctic, but it doesn't eliminate it entirely. We want to know what's going on, and we want to measure it, because then we can account for it in our own actions.”

To that end, Schurr is a staunch advocate of individual lifestyle choices that can help reduce carbon emissions. He applauds Northern Arizona University for its charge to go carbon neutral by 2030.

“Then the next level up is asking, ‘Who do I vote for?’” he said. “'Who do I vote for that believes in climate science and climate policy?'”

“We can take action at the individual level and at the country level,” Schurr added. He said the multiple scenarios laid out in his research are unambiguous in at least one respect.

“It makes a difference what happens next.”