 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Northern Arizona University scientist publishes research on ‘country of permafrost’ contributing to CO2 emissions

  • 0
Ted Schurr

Ted Schurr examines an eddy covariance tower -- a tool used to measure carbon dioxide and methane as it is released from thawing permafrost in the Arctic. 

 Ted Schurr, courtesy

Ted Schurr, professor of ecosystem ecology at Northern Arizona University, has been spending his summers in Alaska.

At Eight-Mile Lake near Denali National Park, where green sedges cover rolling hills of tundra and the sun shines 22 hours a day over the boreal forests, Schurr has been digging into the dirt to research the effects of a warming climate upon the landscape.

“In the summer, even though the surface of the soil has thawed, if you dig down, it's still frozen,” Schurr said.

This permanently frozen soil — known as permafrost — has long been a stable feature of the Alaskan region around Eight-Mile Lake. But in an era of climate change and a warming Arctic, Schurr said, the region is undergoing “rapid change” faster than anywhere else on earth.

These days, permafrost is no longer permanent.

People are also reading…

“Now what happens once it warms up?” is the basic question of Schurr’s research.

One way to think of it, Schurr said, is like thawing a refrigerator.

“If you lose power to your fridge and freezer, you got a couple hours where everything's fine,” he said. “If you don't get power back, the stuff in your freezer starts to break down and rot. And that's what happens to the organic matter in the soil [of warming permafrost].”

As microbes in thawing permafrost “wake up,” Schurr said, they “eat organic matter and turn it into carbon dioxide or methane — greenhouse gases that end up in the atmosphere.”

This then begs another question fundamental to Schurr’s research: How much greenhouse gas is produced by thawing permafrost?

With the help of an international team, Schurr has approximated an answer to the question and recently published the findings in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources. What they found is that thawing arctic permafrost does release carbon into the atmosphere — and a lot of it.

The research team explored nine different scenarios of future warming. In the best-case scenario (one that includes robust international action and reduced global emissions that result in slower rates of warming), Schurr’s research indicates that thawing permafrost could have “cumulative emissions (as CO2-e) greater than 100 years of the current (2019) national emissions of Russia.”

In the worst case scenario (where nations do nothing to address climate change), future Arctic carbon emissions could equal 100 years of 2019 emissions from Europe and the United States combined.

For this reason, Schurr’s research advocates that global leaders recognize the “country of permafrost” creating emissions in the arctic.

Ted Schurr Researching Permafrost

Ted Schurr examines a permafrost research station at a location near Eight Mile Lake in Alaska.

“It can be helpful to view potential Arctic carbon emissions as the equivalent of an additional nation of carbon emissions that must be accounted for in order to reach specific temperature targets,” the research reads.

This “country of permafrost” presents an additional challenge that needs global reckoning, Schurr said.

Unlike human-caused emissions, such as from vehicles, industry or agriculture, permafrost is not directly under human control, and it may be sped or slowed by emissions, but it also creates its own feedback loop, Schurr explained.

Emissions from thawing permafrost accelerate warming -- which accelerates emissions from permafrost.

“If we're trying to hit a certain temperature target, and we're just thinking about human missions, we're overlooking this country of permafrost that will also be emitting carbon,” Schurr said. “It's carbon we can't address by just thinking about human emissions.”

And it’s not just the Arctic that has warming permafrost.

“Interestingly, there is permafrost at the top of Mauna Kea in in Hawaii,” Schurr said. “So you can have it outside of the northern regions.”

Nonetheless, the Arctic region does account for a “big carbon reservoir” that dwarfs other localized occurrences of permafrost — making it a concern for everyone from Alaska to Arizona.

“The Arctic affects everybody outside of the Arctic through this carbon feedback,” Shcurr said.

But Schurr eschews any excuse to submit to doom and gloom. His research isn’t about demonstrating that climate change is beyond our control as much as it is detailing the factors that need to be taken into consideration for our response.

“I tried to write this article to say ‘It's not nothing.’” Schurr said. “But it's not going to wipe us out either. Human emissions are the main trigger. But how we control human emissions — if we do reduce our emissions, if we do go to renewable energy, then we actually reduce the extra that comes out of the Arctic. Thinking about our own actions actually does affect what happens in the Arctic, but it doesn't eliminate it entirely. We want to know what's going on, and we want to measure it, because then we can account for it in our own actions.”

Ted Schurr Researches Permafrost

Ted Schurr stands near an eddy covariance tower used to measure the carbon dioxide and methane exchange between thawing permafrost and the atmosphere onsite in Alaska.

To that end, Schurr is a staunch advocate of individual lifestyle choices that can help reduce carbon emissions. He applauds Northern Arizona University for its charge to go carbon neutral by 2030.

“Then the next level up is asking, ‘Who do I vote for?’” he said. “'Who do I vote for that believes in climate science and climate policy?'”

“We can take action at the individual level and at the country level,” Schurr added. He said the multiple scenarios laid out in his research are unambiguous in at least one respect.

“It makes a difference what happens next.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com.
 
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Sean Golightly reports on the environment and the city of Flagstaff. Reach him at sgolightly@azdailysun.com, on Twitter at @sean_golightly, or on Instagram at @golightly_writes.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

The nation’s largest public utility is proposing a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at a coal-fired power plant. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility says it's a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at the utility's other closed coal ash sites. Still, environmental advocates note that TVA is falling short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs as a handful of activists held a symbolic protest at a secure, designated area outside the U.N. summit venue to highlight restrictions felt by demonstrators. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if possible.

Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting's frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted Tuesday they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. The painting wasn't damaged. One activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame. The group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. But life of a city tree is already challenging and those problems are being compounded by a warming planet. Increasingly, the challenge for city arborists is to keep old and new trees alive, and it's incurring a bigger hit on municipal budgets.

EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

NASA is making another attempt to launch its new moon rocket on its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is set for early Wednesday morning. The launch comes 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. The new rocket and capsule kick off NASA’s Artemis program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion.

Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'

Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'

An AP questionnaire of more than 130 young climate activists finds that the future they envision — even fear — has them frustrated and anxious. Most of them say they think their strikes and protests are effective. A handful of activists have gone beyond skipping school to targeting artwork, tires and fossil fuel depots in a string of recent high-profile, attention-grabbing actions. Many complain that the adults in the room — like the ones attending the climate conference in Egypt — are dragging their feet in the fight against climate change. And that they're not listening.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA administrator gives moon rocket launch 'A+'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)