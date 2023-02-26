As the natural distribution of species shifts historically, opportunistic invasive and dramatic climactic changes are contributing to sizable disruptions of native species in Arizona.

An “invasive” species refers to a living organism not native to an ecosystem that causes extensive harm to that area. These species often reproduce quickly and spread aggressively, outcompeting other organisms and decimating native landscapes. Invasive species alter the diversity of species important for native wildlife and can quickly replace a diverse ecosystem with a strict monoculture. In some instances, invasive species can change ecosystem conditions, like soil chemistry, contributing to wildfire intensity and other conditions.

What threatens one part of the web threatens the entire system. According to the National Wildlife Federation, invasive species are responsible for the decline of approximately 42% of endangered or threatened species countrywide and are considered a leading threat to native wildlife. Human health and economies are directly affected by these widening shifts, with the impacts on our natural ecosystems costing billions of dollars each year. Invasive forest pests have caused the unprecedented decline of numerous tree species worldwide. Within the United States, this includes the near extinction of American chestnut, mortality of ash species and five-needle pines dieoff.

In northern Arizona, invasive non-native species are increasingly changing the native landscape.

Riparian zones, crucial areas along the edges of bodies of water, make up less than 2% of the land area in the Southwestern United States. Riparian zones provide habitat, maintain water quality, stabilize vegetation and act as estuaries for unique multitudes of species. Unfortunately, non-native fish, crayfish, the American bullfrog and Himalayan blackberry are just a few invasive species thriving within the riparian zones of Sedona’s Red Rock Ranger District. Himalayan blackberry, a vigorous, vine-like evergreen shrub, spreads easily by seed and displaces native plant species. This edible perennial produces such dense thickets that understory plants are suppressed from shading and crowding.

Other non-native plants invading riparian areas include the notorious Tamarisk, Arundo (giant reed), Russian Olive and Johnson grass.

“When it comes to tamarisk, Arundo and other invasive woody species, the Verde River is notably in way better shape than most other Southwestern rivers,” said Coconino National Forest botanist Andy Pigg. “Arundo and tamarisk both have successful biocontrols that are approved by APHIS and are utilized in a variety of watersheds as a part of an integrated management strategy. The tamarisk leaf beetle has performed well in certain areas through repetitive defoliations ... especially along Colorado tributaries, the Virgin River and the lower Colorado River.”

Texas’ Lower Rio Grande is a prime example of the impacts of an Arundo invasion where the unchecked growth of the species caused significant ecological and economical harm. Fortunately, the Verde stands apart from these impacted waterways due to survey and control efforts by the U.S. Forest Service and local partners like Friends of the Verde River.

The American bullfrog is the largest frog in the country and has been cultivated globally for its palatable hind legs. After numerous aquaculture escapes, the eastern U.S. native invaded the western part of the country. The bullfrog rapidly dominates new environments due to a lack of natural predators and its generalist eating habits. Voracious predators, bullfrogs cause the decline of native species through competition and predation. A female bullfrog can lay up to 20,000 eggs at a time, while native frogs lay a mere 2,000-5,000 eggs. Arizona’s federally threatened Chiricahua leopard frog declined by 80% since 2002, primarily due to predation by bullfrogs, disease and degradation of habitat.

Like the bullfrog, northern crayfish is an opportunistic, invasive omnivore amalgamating in the riparian areas of northern Arizona and attributing to the decline of native species like lowland leopard frogs, mud turtles and the Little Colorado spine dace. In past years, crayfish numbers have exploded throughout the Southwest and caused ecological wreckage. To harvest crayfish in Arizona, a license is required.

On the Red Rock Ranger District alone, over 20 species of non-native fish plague riparian zones. These include red eye bass, green sunfish, several catfish species and both large and smallmouth bass. Arizona even has a species of invasive freshwater jellyfish native to the Yangtze River valley in China, not yet documented on the Coconino National Forest. Adaptable fish species can tolerate a variety of habitat conditions, making them ideal resource competitors lacking natural enemies. These fish, like the bullfrog and crayfish, outcompete and displace native species. Additionally, aquatic invasive plants create monocultures, reducing species diversity and choking pivotal waterways and riparian areas.

Above the Mogollon Rim, invasive species shift with the landscape. Non-native plants described as “a raging biological wildfire” pose significant threats to native species and threaten to form unvarying monocultures in Flagstaff.

Introduced a century ago, diffuse knapweed are incredibly hardy, persistent invasive noxious weeds that easily dominate rangeland and disturbed areas. The first report of diffuse knapweed in Arizona was in 1979 along Highway 89, 7 miles north of Flagstaff. The plant now dominates landscape throughout open, disturbed fields with considerable acreage both north and east of the Flagstaff Mall. The plant is a prolific seed producer; each individual plant can produce up to 140,000 seeds per square meter. These seeds can remain dormant for five to 10 years, making the weed incredibly difficult to eradicate. Diffuse knapweed, like the invasive Russian thistle, proliferates seeds by forming tumbleweeds that ramble across open areas. In addition to diffuse knapweeds, Arizona is also home to the marauding squarrose,Russian and spotted knapweeds with similar rosettes and environmental impacts.

Yellow bluestem grass is a Class B noxious plant listed on the Arizona Noxious Weeds list, making it a high priority for land managers. The yellow-green grass is allelopathic, depositing biochemicals into the soil that limit the growth of nearby organisms. If allowed to grow unchecked, this perennial bunchgrass can form 4-foot-tall monocultures that completely take over wide areas. Not only does this decrease diversity of other species like birds and mammals, but it increases wildfire fuel and danger to nearby communities.

One of the more concerning and newer species of insect to be found within the Coconino National Forest, oystershell scale are tiny, armored scale insects that can encrust entire branches of trees and shrubs, causing branch dieback and eventually killing the entire plant. The scale has been recorded on 168 species of plants, mostly hardwoods and has been confirmed to be widespread in quaking aspen stands in northern Arizona. The insect is especially pervasive and damaging in aspen enclosures designed to protect young regenerating aspen stems from wild and domestic ungulate browsing.

Coconino National Forest and Northern Arizona University are jointly exploring potential management strategies for this invasive insect. Potential prevention strategies for managing oystershell scale in natural quaking aspen stands include silvicultural strategies like clear felling, sanitation thinning, prescribed fire and the application of insecticide sprays or biological controls.

Non-native invasive species pose some of the greatest environmental and economic threats to northern Arizona, but there are several ways to lessen the spread during National Invasive Species Week and beyond. An important first step is to swap invasive ornamentals in your yard with native plants. Choose to landscape with native species instead of non-natives. Substitute dalmatian toadflax with desert marigold, English ivy with Arizona grape and Russian olive with Emory oak. Be familiar with local invasive species, properly removing them from your landscape and pulling populations before they can spread. Don’t move firewood, always clean gear after use and scour boats thoroughly before transporting to another body of water.

Concerned citizen scientists can download the Wild Spotter app to help map invasives in America’s wild places. Volunteers can identify, map and prevent the spread of non-natives species through the app. In addition to being a “Wild Spotter,” be a “Weed Warrior” by following the invasive plant best practices organized by the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Coconino County and the Flagstaff chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society.