‘Moon-to-Mars’ technology tested by NASA in northern Arizona

The next generation of lunar explorers is training in the deserts of northern Arizona.

NASA this week concluded a round of simulated missions through the Desert Research and Technology Studies (Desert RATS) program at Black Point Lava Flow, a volcanic area about 40 miles northeast of Flagstaff. The program tested technology and equipment to be used in future Artemis moon missions -- which have upcoming launch attempt on Nov. 14 -- including a new pressurized lunar rover that will allow astronauts to traverse the moon’s surface for weeks at a time.

The area is no stranger to lunar explorers. Since the Apollo missions of the 1960s, all NASA astronauts that have walked on the moon, including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, have trained here. The unique geology of volcanic cinders and rocky deserts that make up the San Francisco volcanic field serves as analog for the moon’s barren surface.

But unlike the brief reach of the Apollo missions, NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions will endeavor to create a much more “long-term” human presence near the south pole of the moon. Leaning on international cooperation and commercial competition, NASA hopes Artemis will be successful in the development of an orbiting lunar gateway, landing craft and a base camp that, according to the NASA website, will allow astronauts to stay on the moon’s surface for two months at a time.

Named after the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, the Artemis missions intend to land astronauts — including the first woman and the first person of color — on the moon within the next few years. The missions will be broken into three parts.

“Artemis I is all about testing our systems, the rocket and the spacecraft to make sure they're ready and safe to fly humans,” explained Patricia Moore, NASA outreach strategist. “Once Artemis I is concluded we'll move on to Artemis II, where we'll have astronauts fly in orbit around the moon and come back home safely. Then Artemis III is our big moon landing, where we have the first woman on the surface of the moon. Then we'll move forward with even more exciting missions, staying on the moon longer and longer with each time.”

“It’s all part of NASA’s moon-to-Mars exploration approach,” said Barbara Janoiko, mission manager for this year’s Desert RATS. She explained that the lessons learned through the Artemis missions will ultimately be applied to NASA efforts to land humans on Mars.

Testing the tech

A wide array of Artemis mission technology was tested by this year’s Desert RATS. Communication systems were one focus, said NASA communications engineer Mike Zemba. Even though they intend to use some familiar technologies, such as Wi-Fi and LTE transmission common to cellphones, there’s still a need to experiment with these systems prior to the launch of the missions.

“We want to make sure we understand how they perform in that lunar environment because it's nothing like the Earth environment,” Zemba said. He explained there are two main differences between the surface of the moon and the surface of Earth relevant to the function of communication systems: topography and humidity.

The moon has some dramatic topographical features that dwarf those of Earth. For instance, Shackleton Crater near the lunar south pole is just as wide but nearly three times as deep as the Grand Canyon — a formidable obstacle to the transmission of radio waves.

On the flip side, the utter lack of humidity on the moon means less interference between radio waves and air moisture.

“If you’ve ever had satellite TV, you know rain can come in and knock it out,” Zemba explained. “That’s one of the reason we do testing in the desert. But even in the desert, there’s still more water in the soil than on the moon.”

Desert RATS also tested sample collection tools -- which is a fancy way of saying shovels, scoops and grabbers.

“A big thing we learned is simpler is better,” said Austin Roberts, project engineer.

He displayed a series of chunky stainless steel and aluminum tools that would be used to collect material from the moon’s surface. Nearly unbreakable, these tools are what Roberts called “Apollo heritage” and are designed to pick up and place objects of interest into vacuum chambers carried by astronauts.

“Things like ice or other exotic things,” Roberts said. “We can't just bring that back into the cabin and let it vent everywhere, so we have to put it in a sealed container.”

Lighting configurations were another important piece of Desert RATS testing, as the sun’s low angle is known to create long, dark shadows on the lunar south pole. To simulate this, the Desert RATS crew used an “artificial sun” — an ultra-bright LED light that shines at a strength of 32,000 lumens, roughly 16 times as bright as the average car headlight. While this pales in comparison to the actual sun, it was enough to create the long shadows that Artemis astronauts should expect.

“Those long shadows are going to create areas where you just can't see what you need to see to do geology,” explained engineer Jason Poffenberger, who has the distinctive responsibility to operate the artificial sun during testing.

“It was kind of my job to be annoying,” Poffenberger laughed. “They said I was good at it.”

But of all the systems tested during Desert RATS, none was quite as striking as the new, pressurized lunar rover.

The rover

According to Janoiko, the new lunar rover is a critical piece of “moon-to-Mars architecture.”

“It’s one of the major mobility elements,” Janoiko said. “We've been working on it out here with our partners from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.”

Like some kind of hulking, bulbous insect, the rover locomotes on six pairs of independently suspended and operated wheels, allowing the rover to rotate in place and move in any direction with a zero-degree turn radius, and making it incredibly useful for backing out of sticky situations or docking into port.

When moving, the rover crawls over terrain in a deliberate way. With an unimpressive maximum speed of about 10 miles per hour, the rover’s shining feature is not its agility, but its endurance.

“The pressurized rover design should support a two-crew member complement for up to 30 days on the lunar surface,” Janoiko said. “And the lifespan of the rover is about 10 years.”

During the Desert RATS testing, subjects were asked to perform “day in the life” exercises while living in the rover for three days at a time.

As a pressurized vehicle, the Artemis rover does not require its operators to wear space suits, making it far more comfortable than the open-air rovers of the Apollo missions. But comfort is still a relative term. Despite its size, the interior of the rover is still pretty cramped for a living space.

Directly behind the pilot seats is an area of maybe 30 square feet that contains a water faucet, storage and two single bunks astride a shared toilet. There are retractable curtains for some meager privacy, but it is still difficult to imagine being refined to such a space, unable to feel fresh air on one’s skin for weeks, maybe months at a time.

Nonetheless, the life-support capabilities of the pressurized rover combined with its long-ranging battery life means that astronauts will be able to use this vehicle to explore more of the moon’s surface than ever before possible. Where Apollo missions allowed astronauts to roam the moon for a matter of hours, Artemis missions will see astronauts roaming for weeks.

But why?

Along with the personal sacrifices of safety and comfort given by Artemis astronauts, lot of time and money is going into the missions. For Artemis-related activities alone, NASA’s request budget for fiscal year 2023 is roughly $7.5 billion, to speak nothing of spending in the coming years. It begs NASA’s fundamental question: What’s up there that is so valuable to life on earth?

The short answer is that they don’t know, but they want to find out.

“One of the reasons why we're interested in the lunar south pole is to look for the permanently shadowed regions that might contain ices, including water ice,” said Lauren Edgar, astrogeologist for the U.S. Geological Survey. “It's also a whole new part of the moon that we haven't been to before. So there's a lot that we can learn about the formation and evolution of the moon by going into this region.”

Apart from knowledge about the moon’s formation, Edgar also mentioned that the potential discovery of water ices on the moon could be “useful for future missions.”

In Janoiko’s view, Artemis missions are the first steps to expanding the human habitat beyond Earth.

“Exploring and expanding our human presence in the universe is just really exciting,” she said. “If we can enable exploration on other planets and surfaces that might enable other places to live for our children, and our children’s children.”

It’s not about reaching a predicted outcome, said mission manager Marc Reagan.

“This is partly a scientific endeavor that teaches us about our place in the cosmos and teaches us about how this planet came to support life,” he said. “It teaches us about our place in the universe and, and where this all fits in and where it all came from. To me that's kind of a human objective that transcends any numbered objective with a commercial payoff down the line.”

For Reagan, it’s hard to separate this transcendent human objective from an esoteric, even religious sense, that reaching into the stars is part of the human destiny.

He quoted German rocket designer Krafft Ehricke: “If God wanted man to become a spacefaring species, he would have given man a Moon.”

But in some ways, this quasi-religious rationale for a multi-billion dollar investment into the supposed human destiny for expansion into space grates against the history of the northern Arizona landscape. Here, the fallout of colonialism under “Manifest Destiny” — America’s other god-ordered call to expansion — casts long shadows of its own, still visible through the disparity between investments in an idealized future and a very real present.

Traveling the desert land between Flagstaff and the Desert RATS testing site, one passes an old tank emblazoned with the spray-painted words “Water is Life.” Just a few miles north of where NASA astronauts tested their rover lies the border to the Navajo Nation, where one in three residences still go without running water. On the wall of an abandoned hotel in Gray Mountain, only a few minutes from Desert RATS, a large mural reads “American Rent is Due.”

It’s a “dry and harsh” landscape, said Verdella Begaye, who operates the gas station in Gray Mountain. She reported that she has family that survive without basic necessities in Cameron, about 10 miles from the Desert RATS testing site.

“They still need help,” she said. “They need electricity, they need water.”

Despite being the only business dispensing fuel, food and water within 10 miles of the Desert RATS site, Begaye said she had not seen any increased business or sales over the two weeks that NASA was conducting tests in her backyard. She was surprised to learn of their presence. If it had been more known, she said, “it might be something big to the people around here.”

All other needs aside, Begaye agreed that the idea of exploring the moon and Mars “makes sense, in a way.”

“The world is changing,” she said. “And I have no idea where this is going. It’s all up in the air for me.”

Begaye seemed open-minded to the idea that there could be vital lessons waiting in stars. She hoped that whatever the Artemis missions discover “would be worth it.”

“And help us,” she added. “In some means.”