Call of coatimundi: Strange animal sightings in Flagstaff a result of climate change

Ed Zerylnik is used to seeing squirrels run along the fence in the backyard of his Flagstaff home. But one morning in late November, he saw something strange traverse the pickets, something he did not immediately recognize.

“It was about 10 times bigger than a squirrel,” he said.

The animal went along the fence line, up into a tree (where it earned the cawing of an unkindness from ravens), then later came down and started gathering apples from a tree in a neighboring backyard.

A few blocks away, Carol Hixson saw a similar animal — perhaps the same one. Her dogs raced out of the house to chase it.

“They treed it up a telephone pole in the backyard,” Hixson said, noting that it climbed nimbly with the help of long claws.

“They looked vicious,” Hixson said. “It could have been a fierce battle with my dogs.”

When they got a good luck at the creature, both Hixson and Zerylnik came to the same conclusion: coatimundi.

Coatimundi (coati for short) are relatives of the raccoon, omnivores with a slender face and long tails, which they hold upright while walking. The coati seen by Hixson and Zerylnik also had prominent white markings on its face, indicating that it was a member of the of the species Nasua narica — the white-nosed coati.

White-nosed coati have a range that spans from South America, up through Central America and Mexico, and into the American Southwest. In Arizona, they have been historically centered around the Chiricahua Mountains of the south. But in northern Arizona, and Flagstaff in particular, coati presence is uncommon.

Coati sightings in Flagstaff are “occasional” but not “numerous,” said Susi MacVean, terrestrial wildlife specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

They are rare enough that substantive records of observation aren’t available offhand.

But that could change, said Janie Agyagos, U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist on the Red Rock Ranger District. Over the years, she has seen firsthand how coati populations have grown while making a “northern march” through Arizona.

“I became a biologist here in the early '90s,” Agyagos said. “I hadn’t heard of or seen any coatimundi.”

That changed in the late 1990s to early 2000s, when she received a call about a strange in animal in a resort within Sedona’s Boynton Canyon.

“What they described to me was a coatimundi,” she said.

At first, Agyagos “didn’t really believe” the report, but shortly after that, a coatimundi was killed on Highway 179 near the ranger station, confirming their presence in the region.

“Since then, and especially in the last 10 years, they've really gotten abundant,” Agyagos said. “Just over the last five years I'm getting so many reports of them. They're in the neighborhoods in Camp Verde. They're in all of our riparian drainages like Wet Beaver Creek, West Clear Creek, Fossil Creek, the Verde River.”

For Agyagos, the explanation of coatimundi expansion is straightforward.

“They're just making that northern march as climate changes. Things are warmer and there's more temperate winters,” Agyagos said.

In the last 30 years, Flagstaff’s average temperature has increased by about .6 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. That might not seem like much, but it is nearly halfway to 1.5 degrees — the limit to global average temperature rise considered by scientists and the U.N. Climate Summit as necessary to avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

Along with this warmer average temperature in Flagstaff comes less rain, but more importantly less snow, a shift that has made Flagstaff more appealing to coatimundi.

And not just coatimundi: Javelina are also finding Flagstaff neighborhoods to be appealing real estate now that there’s less snow, said wildlife biologist Julia Camps.

“Mountainaire, and Kachina, they got a lot of them because people put out food for the wildlife,” Camps said, adding that she has also seen elk migration patterns shift due to less snowpack above the Mogollon Rim.

“I think milder winters are definitely allowing things [migrations],” she said. “But I'd say javelina and coati, definitely.”

Agyagos seconds the observation, noting whatever rare forays certain species may have made into northern Arizona during the warm seasons were decisively reversed when winter came.

“When I was young, we never had javelina in Flagstaff or Payson,” she said. “But now they live in Flag and Payson in the wintertime, year-round.”

The list of strange animal migrations and behaviors related to milder winters is lengthy in northern Arizona.

“The Sonoran toad has shown up in the Verde Valley,” Agyagos said. “We just discovered that in the last year. It’s a phenomenon that's happening with quite a few species.”

She went on to name birds like pinyon jays, mountain bluebirds and goldfinches that aren’t going as far as they used to for winter. She added that roadrunners are breeding at the Blue Ridge Ranger Station area (at 6,768 feet, that’s a super high elevation for non-migratory roadrunners).

“We’re seeing all kinds of weird stuff,” Agyagos said. “There's a lot of change going on with climate change. And so we're just anecdotally noting all this.”

But with the help of photographic documentation and good location data, “anecdotal evidence becomes biological evidence,” Agyagos said. In that regard, it may be scientifically helpful to do as Zerylnik and Hixson did, and if you see a coati, take a picture.

Other than that, “leave them alone is the best recommendation,” said Jamie Haas, education coordinator for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

“With any wildlife, never feed them, never touch them,” Haas said. “That's for their safety, as well as yours and your pets.”

An injurious coati-canine showdown — and potentially expensive veterinary bill — is at the front of Hixson’s mind. The initial run-in between her dogs and the Flagstaff coati was not her last. Later, she saw it lazing in the sun, nestled in a neighbor’s gutter. She worries that it will decide to do what she has seen coati in Costa Rica do and make a living by pillaging trash cans.

“It's been just chilling in a suburban neighborhood for like three or four days now,” Hixson said. “It seems to have a range of a relatively few houses, as if it's decided, Yes, this looks like a good place to hang.’ And I’m thinking my house is not a good place to hang. Please move on.”