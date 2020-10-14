As Jupiter dazzles in the night sky, new research suggests its moons are warming each other

“We considered the tidal forces due to the main central object, Jupiter. That’s the biggest mass in the system, so it tends to have the biggest tidal forces,” Hay said. “But the sort of unique thing that we did was we also considered how the moons deform due to tidal forces from each other.”

The study gave researchers insight into how much energy tidal heating generates inside the four moons, which led to what he called surprising results.

“Even though the tidal forces from one moon or another are quite small, they can actually create a lot more tidal deformation and tidal heating inside the moons, which is kind of a very counterintuitive result,” Hay said.

Trinh said the study helped identify a new mechanism for tidal heating.

“The tidal heating is a really crucial mechanism that already impacts the evolution of these moons in Jupiter’s system, but also the habitability of the environment,” Trinh said. “Subsurface oceans have to be shielded against freezing, so to maintain a subsurface ocean over a very long time, you really need to understand how the heat sources work.”

Trinh said there’s the possibility of actually observing the effects of the tides in the future. A space mission known as Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, or, JUICE will explore three of the moons, focusing on the tides of Ganymede by orbiting it, Trinh said. JUICE is set to launch in 2022 and reach Jupiter in 2029. A second mission, Europa Clipper, has a launch date in the 2020s and plans to explore Europa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0