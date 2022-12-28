Arizona will soon be using satellites to monitor stress in trees

It should go without saying that trees are important to human life. They provide oxygen, food, materials, habitat, carbon sequestering and shade.

The latter — in sunny Arizona — is an important commodity.

“Especially in our more high-temperature and low-desert areas,” said Cori Dolan, program manager for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (ADFFM) Urban and Community Forestry Program. “Trees are really critical for temperature mitigation.”

And while the ADFFM has always been focused on the best ways to keep trees throughout Arizona healthy, it recently identified a problem.

“One of the things that's hard for residents to do is to tell if their tree is not doing well, what is causing the decline?” Dolan said. “Is it they're watering too much? Is it they're watering it too little? Is it there's something in the soil like a pathogen or fungus that could be hurting it? Are there insects inside the tree that you can't see that could be causing the decline?”

In the past, Dolan’s department would recommend that Arizonans interested in keeping trees healthy should contact a certified arborist.

“But not everybody has the time or the money to hire somebody with special training to come out to do soil samples or to assess the tree in other ways,” she said.

When the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) recently consulted Dolan’s department for problem statements that could guide a round of research proposals and grants, this was the problem she described: the need for a tool that would help monitor and diagnose tree stress.

“We were looking at something that was low cost, that was accessible for most people, that would help us determine what was causing tree decline,” Dolan said.

Enter Alexander Shenkin, research professor in Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems. Shenkin is a lead researcher behind the proposal selected by ABOR (and awarded $1.2 million) to address Dolan’s problem.

Shenkin comes from a varied academic background consisting of ample research time spent in software engineering, socio-ecological resilience and wildlife conservation. His work has taken him everywhere from Borneo to Brazil to Washington D.C., and he has often looked for ways to parlay his engineering prowess into the realm of conservation.

When he encountered Dolan’s problem, he saw a way forward.

The idea is to build a tool called the Tree Stress Explorer System (TSES for short). According to the proposal, this “first of its kind” system “will monitor tree water stress at the individual-tree scale in near-real time across all of Arizona” and report that data in a way that is “easily available and understandable to ADFFM, Arizonans, and other stakeholders by a phone/tablet app and a website.”

TSES will also include an alert system that “will warn stakeholders of significant changes in tree stress in their areas of interest.”

How will TSES monitor trees for an entire state in real time? That’s where the satellites come into play, because changes to the capacity and availability of satellite imaging have made a tool like TSES a possibility.

Shenkin explained that in the world of satellite imaging there has always been a “trade-off” between level of detail and frequency of images. Satellites that might be able to produce a detailed image of a location probably can’t do so very often, whereas satellites that can image a location daily usually can’t show a lot of detail.

But the gap between these two variables is closing.

“Satellite remote sensing data has recently gotten a lot more frequent,” Shenkin said, "and at pretty fine spatial resolutions.”

Shenkin expects that satellite imaging produced by one company in particular -- Planet Labs -- will really enable TSES to function in the way he has proposed.

“[Planet Labs] is getting 3-meter resolution and imaging the entire world more or less daily,” Shenkin said. “That’s a breakthrough in revisit rates with a resolution that is on the scale of individual trees.”

Satellite imagery is only half of the TSES equation. All it will really provide is aerial snapshots where individual trees are represented by a single 3-meter pixel. In other words, these satellite images will reduce whole trees to a pixel of a single color. The trick will be analyzing subtle changes accurately in these colors into a coherent measurement of tree health.

“[TSES] relies on the theory that essentially the color of a leaf reflects its health status and water status,” Shenkin said. “A tree will reflect a certain shade of green when it's healthy. And then when it's not so healthy, the infrared band changes a little bit.”

Making TSES operational, Shenkin said, will require a significant amount of “ground-truthing," through which researchers will use on-the-ground spectral measurements of tree leaves to correlate color with states of health. The ecological research will be used to make an algorithm that will drive TSES analysis. If done correctly, measuring changes in tree color should be able to inform diagnoses of everything from drought to over-watering to bark-beetle infestation.

“We’re grabbing the imagery, applying the algorithms that have been determined by the ecologists and pushing that out,” Shenkin said.

When everything comes together in an app and website, TSES should provide exactly what Dolan desired -- an affordable, widespread means of empowering everyday citizens to make informed decisions about maintaining the health of trees in their immediate environment.

Additionally, TSES’s alert system will also provide ADFFM with an “early warning” for forested areas in declining health, or drying out at a rate that could become a fire ignition risk. It could also guide forest treatment tactics.

“For example, if we see an area that is consistently stressed year after year, maybe thinning would be an appropriate treatment there to help adapt that system to the drought it's experiencing,” Shenkin said.

He added: “Our idea is that across all of Arizona every 3x3-meter pixel that has a tree in it, we'll track as close to daily as we can,” he added. “We'll track it through the seasons. And when we notice a deviation from an expected seasonal pattern, we'll flag that.”

ADFFM’s big focus is “early detection,” said Dolan, who's particularly interested in TSES’s ability to issue early warnings about bark beetles.

“I am very excited to see if something like [TSES] can help us detect problems earlier so we can address them earlier before the populations become too great that we can't save any of the trees,” she said.

“We can't change the fact that we're in a drought,” Dolan added. "We can't change the fact that the temperatures are rising. But what we can change is how we attack or address or treat the areas that are suffering -- if we know about them ahead of time."

Over the next three years, Shenkin and his team at NAU will be using the $1.2 million provided by ABOR to develop, test and tweak TSES until it is up and running. The goal is that once the tool is built it will be maintained for use in perpetuity, though the specifics of that ambition remain undefined.

As contended in its proposal, TSES expects to make Arizona “a national leader in the ecological monitoring of vegetation.”

That’s not an exaggeration, Shenkin said.

“I'm hopeful it will ignite interest,” he said, “in other states, in the West, in places that are particularly interested in in drought.”