Residents rattled after voyeur caught on camera at The Overlook at Buffalo Park

Police have increased patrols around the overlook at Buffalo Park after not one but three residents reported seeing a man looking through windows and recording them in their homes on an iPhone.

One victim told police she had been filmed through an apartment window after she got out of the shower.

A renter on June 20 spotted a man in footage from their Ring security camera. The man appeared to be looking in the windows of other apartments, so the resident called the police.

Around midnight two days later, another Ring camera captured a person shining their phone flashlight into the lens, before appearing to crouch and look through a window. That video was turned over to police. It would also appear on Reddit and in community forums for people who own Ring security products.

“I looked on the Ring community app and saw that somebody had posted the video. When you post footage, the app automatically makes the person who posted it anonymous,” said Pip, a resident of The Overlook.

He said he was alarmed when he recognized that the video had been filmed not far from his own apartment.

“It was shocking to me. You see surveillance footage all the time, but when you realize it’s like next door, it’s really crazy. It freaked me out," he said.

On July 18 another incident brought Flagstaff police officers to the location. This time a woman reported that someone had held a phone with "three cameras" up to her window and appeared to have been filming her as she got out of the shower. The victim told police she had forgotten to close the bathroom window; it had been open a few inches.

Officers were unable to find any leads, according to the police reports. Cement sidewalks and wood chips in the area kept police from finding footprints. The officer who responded on the night of the June 18 incident also noted that the suspect didn’t leave behind any belongings, damage or additional evidence.

“So far no arrest has been made, and no suspect information has been developed. We have a detective assigned to the case as well as increased patrols in the area,” said Sgt. Odis Brockman, public information officer with the Flagstaff Police Department.

Meanwhile, online conversations about the incidents at The Overlook were picking up. Pip, who preferred not to be identified by their last name, continued to follow reports from neighbors on Reddit and was more alarmed by the events on June 18.

“To me it felt like a real escalation," Pip said. "I hadn’t heard anything from our leasing office, so I thought I’d post on Nextdoor," referring to a social media app designed for neighbors to connect, find information, and buy and sell items.

Pip said he hoped The Overlook would share information with tenants.

“Panic isn’t the response anybody needs. I can also see why from the business perspective you wouldn’t necessarily want to give specific information, but I think they should let people know. Information is what everybody needs to keep themselves safe and make decisions about their safety. I walk my dog around the complex, and people are still going to bed with their windows open," Pip said.

A fear of inciting panic may have had little to do with what residents told the Daily Sun seemed like a lack of response from management. The housing complex was in a period of transition when the incidents were reported to police. The new owners had only been in charge of The Overlook for 10 days when the last of the three police reports were filed — taking over on July 7.