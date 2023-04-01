During fires, floods and other major emergencies, Coconino County issues a series of directives to residents who need to evacuate their homes for their own safety — warning them to be ready to evacuate, set to leave their houses, and ultimately communicating when it’s time to go.

The Ready, Set, Go system just got an improvement, informed in part by the violent and expedient spread of the Tunnel Fire.

“We had 75-mile-an-hour winds at the ignition source that were moving extremely fast,” said Tim Carter, the assistant director of Emergency Management for Coconino County.

Carter is one of the people who produces and publishes emergency alerts in the county. Last summer he was in direct communication with deputies in the field, working to determine where evacuation orders needed to be delivered and coordinate with first responders to help residents get to safety.

The fire, Carter said, was moving with incredible speed.

“We had a fire moving at 30 miles an hour. Unfortunately, the information that I got was a call from a supervisor in the field who is in the middle of the evacuations. When he says, ‘Hey, we need to evacuate a neighborhood,’ I say ‘Okay, where?’ Because it [the area] has to be basically a square or a polygon. There have to be boundaries around it,” explained Bret Axlund, the deputy chief of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency managers in the field then have to stop what they’re doing, refer to a map and sketch out the evacuation area, before relaying the information back to someone like Carter, who is poised to send out a Ready, Set, Go alert.

“At one point it was 12 seconds between [sending out] a set and a go; we should have just stayed on the phone,” Axlund said, recalling the speed at which the Tunnel Fire was forcing the hands of communicators.

Evacuation areas have to fit cleanly into polygons because the emergency alert system needs to set geographic boundaries before issuing communication.

Carter uses technology called geo-fencing to make sure people in the relevant region are the only ones who receive an alert. Essentially, he draws a shape around a region on a map and crafts an emergency alert that is pushed out to people who either live or are currently in a given region.

Instead of drawing each notification area by hand while an emergency is underway, Coconino County Emergency Management said they’ve created a way to make the process simpler and more automated.

They drew up a map that pre-designates evacuation zones throughout most of the heavily populated areas in the county. Every zone has a name and a distinct number.

“Instead of saying we need to evacuate from this street to that road, this driveway to there, it's zones one, two, three. It makes the decisions a lot easier and more streamlined,” Carter said.

Axlund said streamlining those decisions can be critical in emergency situations.

“That’s one of the things that we heard from the community. The faster we can get them messaging, the better it is for everybody, but it goes back to that personal preparedness,” Carter said. “I heard a lot of folks with livestock, especially large animals, say, ‘I’m going to start looking at evacuating when I go into set.’”

Coconino County is the first county in the state to draw out an evacuation map of this kind. The idea came after the City of Sedona contracted for the development of an evacuation plan for their area in January of this year.

“That sparked some important conversations, and going back to what we learned from last year’s events, it became very clear that collaboration with CCSO to put together something countywide made really good sense,” said Wes Dison, the Director of Emergency Management in Coconino County. “Northern Arizona is getting it right.”

The map is available for public viewing online, and Dison hopes community members will check it out.

Pre-designated zones might seem less precise than a made-in-the-moment evacuation area, but Axlund said he’s confident no one will be put on any evacuation status unless absolutely necessary.

“We will not evacuate people unnecessarily. That’s the one thing we don’t want to do. It’s a major inconvenience to remove someone from their home,” Axlund said. Last summer he was out helping to evacuate neighborhoods effected by the Tunnel Fire.

If emergency management needs to draw a more precise evacuation area on the map, they can still use the same manual process they’ve been using. The new zones, Carter emphasized, are designed to be an extra tool in the tool kit to enhance expedience.

Dison did point out, the map is only designed to apply to unincorporated areas. He noted in some of the county’s more rural areas, people might not find their address connected to a zone.

“We do have people that live off-grid. We tried to cover as much of the residential areas as we could, and I would like to emphasize this goes back to personal responsibility. If you don’t live in one, it’s not because we don’t think you’re important,” said Dison. “It’s just because logistically we have to figure out a way to make it work best. If you live off grid or if you live outside of one of these zones, please figure out what zone you live next to print that map. Pay attention to that area. If that zone is evacuated then there’s a pretty good chance that maybe you should consider evacuation.”

Coconino County uses two communication systems to alert people to hazards in an area.

One system works like a reverse 911. It finds the phones in a given area and sends out alerts that way. The other system, called "RAVE," allows residents to register for alerts using their address.

During this summer’s fires, if a resident was not enrolled to receive emergency alerts and they were not physically in the evacuating area — they might not have known they were under an evacuation notice. That’s why Axlund said enrolling in emergency alerts is so important.

“During these last fires, we had deputies entering homes and letting people know their yard was on fire when they had no idea,” he said.

Dison said for the foreseeable future, alerts will still include neighborhood boundaries in addition to zone names. Still, he encourages county residents to check the new evacuation zone maps and familiarize themselves with their zone.

“We have a very engaged public, as this becomes a matter of normalcy, they will start to know their zone and tell their neighbors, ‘Hey we’re in zone 71.’ I think they’ll learn that. In the future, that will become more of a thing,” Dison said.

To sign up for Coconino County’s emergency notifications, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System

To view the new, interactive evacuation map, visit www.coconino.az.gov/evacmap.