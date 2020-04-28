Record week of heat forecasted for northern Arizona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service forecasts record temperatures this week in northern Arizona.

Winslow broke a heat record set last year at 88 degrees on Sunday when it reached 91 degrees. Flagstaff is expected to tie its April record on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 80 degrees. Other areas, such as Heber, Payson, Prescott, and Page are expected to either tie previously set records and break old records this week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

The high temperatures come as many local, county and federal municipalities prepare for the beginning of fire season.

The City of Flagstaff has implemented stage 2 fire restrictions on April 24. The Coconino National Forest issued a campfire ban earlier this month.

The fire restrictions are being implemented to reduce the seasonal risk of wildfire. Agencies also hope it will reduce the possibility of the coronavirus spreading within responding city and forest firefighters.

