Railroad Fire reported on West Route 66 near Flagstaff

Crews worked to contain a small fire near West Route 66 Tuesday afternoon, as spotty flames roughly 2 to 3 feet in height were visible from the backyards of a nearby neighborhood located a couple hundred yards from the burning hillside.

Officials said the fire — dubbed the Railroad Fire due to its proximity to the Railroad Springs neighborhood — was relatively under control. The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. by the Mount Elden Lookout Tower. Coconino National Forest and the Flagstaff Fire Department dispatched crews soon after.

The fire reportedly burned approximately 1 to 2 acres on city land southwest of Lowell Observatory. Some residents were briefly under "SET" status, but that was lifted shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A few residents tended their backyards by raking pine needles and watering the ground. Conditions started improving around 3:30 when a Hotshot crew arrived on scene, said Kristen Suverkrup, rake in hand.

“It was smoky and cloudy throughout this whole little valley right here,” Suverkrup said.

She was assisted by Jack Flaccus and Bryan Konefal, who closed down shop at Square Root Foods when a neighbor alerted them of the fire. All agreed that the fire was far too close for comfort.

“The forest should be closed for Memorial Day weekend,” Flaccus said to resounding agreement from his neighbors.

“It’s a close enough call. Probably a good indicator,” Konefal said.

Stage 2 fire restrictions go into effect for the City of Flagstaff and Coconino National Forest on Thursday.

Flagstaff, northern Arizona forests elevate fire restrictions The City of Flagstaff, the Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest will ente…

Suverkrup relayed unconfirmed reports of a suspicious vehicle on the access road near where the fire started.

“There was huge pop, then they zoomed off,” Suverkrup said. “That’s when the fire occurred.” She has reported details of the sighting to the relevant authorities.

Kevin Goode watched the smoke from a trail behind the neighborhood.

He and his partner are currently in the process of moving into a house in Railroad Springs. A fire this close to his new home filled him worry.

“It's like a million things going through my head,” Goode said. “If they don't put it out in the next couple of days, and they'll make it so we can't get homeowners insurance -- which will make it so we can't close, which would make it so I will lose my window.”

Fortunately, low wind activity and prompt response allowed crews to gain control of the fire relatively quickly. But for many residents, it remains unsettling to have a fire so near their home.

“Look at this,” said Doug Burian, kicking the ground cover of dead and dry pine needles. “We've just had no moisture and we're gonna live with this all summer long until we get some monsoons.

Burian added: "If we get monsoons.”

The fire's cause remained under investigation Tuesday evening.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

