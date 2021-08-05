Public comment period ends Saturday as Pinyon Plain mine near Gland Canyon seeks permit

Opponents of the mine have pointed to millions of gallons of contaminated water that Energy Fuels has had to pump out of the mine after drilling pierced a section of aquifer in 2016. Records have shown that some years workers have had to pump as many as 10 million gallons of water contaminated with uranium and arsenic out of the mine.

Opponents have also said Energy Fuels has not always disposed of that waste water properly, an allegation the company has denied.

Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust, said it is for those reasons that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality should deny the individual permit for the mine.

“The fact that it's taking on groundwater when it wasn't expected to, and groundwater in a uranium mine is so dangerous, the mine needs to be closed down. They should deny the permit, and only issue an individual aquifer protection permit for the purposes of the closure and cleanup of the mine,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reimondo said Energy Fuels’ application for an individual permit application comes after the renewal for a general permit for the mine was ended last year by the state. That decision on the part of ADEQ was made after a significant push by environmental groups, the Havasupai and a letter from Rep. Tom O’Halleran and the Arizona Indigenous Caucus.