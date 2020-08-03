Pig Fire south of Sedona caused by catalytic converter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino National Forest firefighters are working to suppress the Pig Fire that officials believe was started by a piece of catalytic converter discharged from a vehicle on Saturday night.

With the help of burnout operations, the fire has burned 480 acres approximately 5 miles south to southeast of the Village of Oak Creek of the east side of Northbound Interstate 17. It does not pose any risk to structures, homes or communities. It is currently 20% contained.

The car was on the interstate when the faulty catalytic converter likely broke apart and moved through the exhaust system, eventually discharging from the muffler. These tiny pieces of “honeycomb” are extremely hot, and if they land on flammable material, like dry brush and grass, can often start a wildfire.

The Pig Fire was named due to its proximity near Pig Trough Tank, and was reported 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Lane closures or restrictions may exist on the northbound of the interstate near the Sedona exit, so motorists should plan for additional time when traveling north.