Pig Fire south of Sedona caused by catalytic converter

Coconino National Forest firefighters are working to suppress the Pig Fire that officials believe was started by a piece of catalytic converter discharged from a vehicle on Saturday night.
With the help of burnout operations, the fire has burned 480 acres approximately 5 miles south to southeast of the Village of Oak Creek of the east side of Northbound Interstate 17. It does not pose any risk to structures, homes or communities. It is currently 20% contained.
The car was on the interstate when the faulty catalytic converter likely broke apart and moved through the exhaust system, eventually discharging from the muffler. These tiny pieces of “honeycomb” are extremely hot, and if they land on flammable material, like dry brush and grass, can often start a wildfire.
The Pig Fire was named due to its proximity near Pig Trough Tank, and was reported 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Lane closures or restrictions may exist on the northbound of the interstate near the Sedona exit, so motorists should plan for additional time when traveling north.
Brady Smith, spokesman for the Pig Fire, expected to see some light haze in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek that could push slightly north. The fire is currently burning through pinyon juniper, grass and brush, which Smith expected would cause lighter smoke than normally received on large wildfires.
Fire crews will continue to hold and improve the lines established throughout the day and monitor the south side of the fire where there was little activity yesterday.
Currently a hotshot crew, six engines, a fuels crew, one water tender, one bulldozer, and a partner agency personnel from the Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene totaling 95 firefighters.
