Pet of the Week: Kitten

My name is Kitten and I am a really wonderful cat who would love to go home with you! I am a very sweet girl who gets along great with other cats and dogs. I would make a great addition to just about any home. It's important to know however, that I am very nervous in new environments. When you first get me home I will probably cry for awhile because I am so nervous. This is just my way of asking you to please take your time with me. The minute I adjust to my new home you will see how sweet and outgoing I really am! Come in and meet me at the Coconino Humane Assoc., and meet some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

