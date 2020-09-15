Guest Editorial: Winter and a second wave is coming

That century-old lesson may be lost on some but not on health experts. New soon-to-be-published research out of Johns Hopkins University suggests that one of the reasons this summer’s COVID-19 pandemic was not worse is that the virus is averse to warmer temperatures. Essentially, hot, wet weather dampened the spread. The problem is that the reverse is true: Cooler weather is likely to facilitate transmission. This shouldn’t come as a shock. It happens with far less lethal respiratory illnesses like the common cold. In recent days, experts have warned Americans not to get complacent even as positivity rates and the total number of new cases have fallen. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has been among them. Just recently he warned that Americans are going to need to “hunker down” through the fall and winter and that circumstances will worsen as states lift social distancing restrictions.

Let’s face it. A lot of people are tired of this pandemic, tired of isolation and social distancing, tired of being tired — and one can hardly blame them. The start of school with many students going virtual has been the latest, unwelcome milestone. And yet the narrative has been: This will be over soon. Schools will soon be moving to in-person classes or at least a hybrid model, while businesses and even movie theaters fully reopen.