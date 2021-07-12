Guest Editorial: US must give full OK to virus vaccines

Sure. Why not? But given Trump's mercurial ways — and Biden's political calculus — few would bet on it. This divided nation has no time for delay. It needs to overcome vaccine hesitancy by any means possible. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in May showed a smart way to do so. The poll found a large minority of Americans were worried about the fact that the three vaccinations widely in use only had conditional, emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The survey showed that 32% of the unvaccinated would be more inclined to get shots if the drugs were fully approved — and that such full approval would do more to promote vaccinations than cash incentives, free time off work or transportation to vaccination sites.

Pfizer applied for full approval of its vaccine on May 7, and Moderna did so on June 1. But there is no indication of any FDA interest in responding in ways contrary to its bureaucratic norms.

This is hard to fathom. There have been more than 300 million vaccines administered in the United States and more than 3 billion worldwide, and the result has been an astonishingly broad reduction in new COVID-19 infections, with a strikingly low rate of adverse side effects.

The data set making the case for full approval isn't just solid. It is overwhelming.