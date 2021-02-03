Guest Editorial: U.S. should make quick response on Myanmar

The Myanmar military's seizure of power and overthrow of the country's fragile quasi-democracy should be met with a swift, definitive and coordinated response from the U.S. and its allies.

President Joe Biden denounced the coup Monday as an "assault on the country's transition to democracy" and called for the Myanmar military — which was already sharing governmental control with civilians — to give up, immediately, the power it seized and release the civilian officials detained. Those include Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar and Nobel Peace Prize-winning champion of democracy.

If the military does not reverse course, Biden needs to reimpose at least some of the economic sanctions that Myanmar (also known as Burma) was under when it was last run by generals.

The U.S. removed many of those sanctions in recognition of Myanmar's remarkable transition to democracy over the past decade. But this latest act by the military is a grim backslide into a dictatorship that the U.S. and its allies need to make clear is intolerable.