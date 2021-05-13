Guest Editorial: Two-state solution still best option

As his administration dispatched an envoy to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, President Joe Biden expressed hope Wednesday that the latest conflict between Israel and Islamic militants in Gaza will end sooner rather than later. But even if the violence subsides, it’s a reminder that the lack of a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians will continue to cost lives and destabilize the region. The Biden administration must commit itself to pursuing such an agreement.

The current crisis, in which Israel has launched airstrikes in retaliation for rocket attacks from Gaza, stemmed from confrontations in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators. Palestinians have complained that Israel was interfering with Muslims’ freedom to worship in the city. Another cause of the conflict is Israel’s plans to evict Palestinian residents of an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Yet these specific grievances reflect the abiding problem of Israeli control over East Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, and the frustration of Palestinians’ aspirations for an independent state. It’s not surprising that there also have been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.