Guest Editorial: The U.S. Postal Service must be saved

The Postal Service, our oldest civilian institution, is in grave danger from the new coronavirus and President Donald Trump sounds eager to strike the mortal blow.

On Friday, the president threatened to block $10 billion in borrowing authority authorized by Congress unless the USPS raises its package mailing prices by “approximately four times.”

Trump’s target is Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post and e-commerce giant Amazon. But the collateral damage would be vast.

Postal package rates would be far higher than those of FedEx or UPS, which could then raise theirs — to everybody.

The Postal Service would very likely go under, at a time when we need it more than ever to handle voting by mail in the face of the coronavirus.

That of course, would serve another of Trump’s irrational vendettas. He has it in his head that mail voting favors Democrats, even though people who know anything about it say it doesn’t. Wisconsin’s recent vote was a rare exception. In Florida, Republicans turned out far more mail-in ballots than Democrats in 2016 and 2018.