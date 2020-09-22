Guest Editorial: Supreme Court faces a crisis of confidence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg deprives the Supreme Court and the nation of a towering figure in the campaign to ensure equal justice under law. Her passing also creates an opportunity for President Donald Trump, who already has appointed two justices, to name a replacement in the waning months of his term.

For the good of the country and the court, the Republican-controlled Senate should treat any Trump nominee, however well-qualified, the same way the Senate treated President Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. They should not act on any nomination until after the president elected in November is inaugurated, whether it be Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even before she became a judge, Ginsburg had spearheaded a push to transform how the law viewed discrimination on the basis of sex. She continued that witness after joining the court in 1993, writing the majority opinion in 1996 when the court ruled that the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection of the law meant that the Virginia Military Institute could not exclude women. Her role as a trailblazer and exemplar for women and a defender of women’s rights cannot be overstated.