Guest Editorial: Keep Title IX sex assault rules constitutional

Lawmakers are right to demand more from these colleges that take federal dollars. Students should not have to fear abuse from their professors or other staff while they are getting their education. And if it happens, they deserve justice.

Such bipartisan solutions shouldn't stop with this bill, however. Title IX provisions governing sexual misconduct investigations on campuses have become extremely politicized in the last decade, with federal guidance shifting with each administration.

President Joe Biden now seeks to unravel carefully made rules under the Trump administration and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who brought back much-needed due process for accused students in these campus tribunals.

Biden claims the rules make campuses unsafe for female students and wants to return the 2011 guidance he oversaw during the Obama administration, which stripped basic constitutional rights from students facing accusations.

In March, Biden issued an executive order requiring the Education Department to review the current rules, which carry the force of law since DeVos' team went through the formal rule-making process — taking years.

Undoing them and creating new ones could similarly take years. Even though Biden promised he'd do this, it's an unwise move.