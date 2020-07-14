Guest Editorial: International students should not be political pawns

The decision from ICE comes as many universities are still weighing their options for the fall. Roughly 8% of American colleges and universities say they are planning for fully online instruction in the fall, including the entire California State University System and Harvard. They now must consider whether they will lose considerable portions of their student population to this rule. Higher education institutions, too, have faced significant budget cuts because of coronavirus and possible enrollment drops in the fall. International students contribute more than $125 million annually in tuition, housing, and fees to the University System of Maryland, Chancellor Perman said, and nearly $800 million to the state’s economy. Such students might be inclined to transfer to universities in their home countries due to the new restrictions or to other schools, though at this point, that may be impossible. Transfer deadlines for most universities have long passed.