Guest Editorial: Here's why Trump impeachment still matters

The unity question seems even more fallacious. For the nation to move forward requires some reckoning of past wrongdoing. Otherwise, it rings hollow — like a bully slamming a classmate to the floor and then announcing that, henceforth, bygones should be bygones. Is that an invitation to collegiality or yet another way to skirt responsibility? Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah may have put it best over the weekend when he observed that not only was impeachment likely constitutional and that incitement to insurrection was an impeachable offense but that justice demands a Senate trial. “If we’re going to have unity in our country,” the onetime party nominee for president observed, “I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice.”

Sadly, most GOP senators are unlikely to vote to convict. Trump’s hold on their party is too strong for them to ignore, regardless of the facts. You can already hear the excuses: that the Trump incitement was typical of political rally hyperbole, that the mob that stormed the Capitol is to blame for their behavior and no one else, that Americans have no appetite for impeachment, even on a shortened timetable (or perhaps especially on a shortened timetable) and will see this only as Washington politics as usual, not justice. Expecting a supermajority out of the Senate (the minimum to convict) would seem a pipe dream. And what will it get you? Perhaps no more than a guarantee that Trump will not hold office again — if the action withstands the inevitable court challenge.