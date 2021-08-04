Guest Editorial: Fight ransomware by not paying the cyberthieves

Raoul can take solace in knowing he’s not alone. Other victims in Illinois include the Rockford Public School District, LaSalle County government, and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, which paid a $472,000 ransom after the hack shut down the campus computer system.

Recent high-profile hacks, including attacks on a major East Coast fuel pipeline and Brazilian meat processor JBS SA — which supplies over a fifth of the beef in the U.S. — have reinforced the need for the Biden administration to treat ransomware as an urgent priority. The Justice Department is sharpening its focus on ransomware prosecutions. President Joe Biden brought up America’s deep concerns about ransomware during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June. Much of the ransomware activity directed at governments and companies in the U.S. is engineered by Russia-based hackers, who operate in Russia with impunity.

The Biden administration’s heightened sense of urgency about ransomware is welcome, but there are limits to what the federal government can do. Companies and government bodies — both large and small — must take a hard look at their cybersecurity strategies and beef up what needs to be beefed up. That can include ramping up encryption of data, and mandating two-factor authentication for all computer system users, and more.

Finally, businesses and governments must do everything possible to avoid paying out ransoms to cyber gangs. In 2020, hackers raked in $350 million from ransomware victims — a 300% increase from the previous year. As the ransom pot grows, so will the universe of cybercriminals who view the venture through a maximum gain, minimum risk prism. Eventually they’ll seek more than illicit profit — they’ll strive for bigger, bolder attacks on critical infrastructure. Too much is at stake to see cybersecurity, at all levels of the public and private sectors of this nation, as anything less than a glaring vulnerability.

