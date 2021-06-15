Guest Editorial: Court should not hear Harvard case

Harvard and many other colleges, prestigious or not, make no bones about their commitment to creating racial diversity on campus. Black, Latino and Native American students have long been underrepresented among the student populations at elite schools; that is true for some Asian Americans but not others. There is a practical and moral obligation to provide an educational pathway for students from the most disadvantaged communities — residents of poor neighborhoods, descendants of enslaved people, children of immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers — to the middle class and beyond. That is not the same as lowering standards; it means acknowledging that grade-point averages and SAT scores should not be the overriding arbiters of how well an applicant will use the opportunity to attend college.

There are better and fairer ways to open more spots to worthy applicants of all races: Eliminate the admission advantage for athletes and, to a lesser extent, legacy applicants whose relatives attended the school. The advantage for athletes is particularly vexing because numerous studies have shown that many of these applicants have subpar records otherwise; they take up more undergraduate spots than legacy students and are more likely to perform poorly in college, according to a 2016 report by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. And unlike what most people think, the sports advantage goes overwhelmingly to advantaged white students.