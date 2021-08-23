Guest Editorial: America must take in all Afghan refugees

President Joe Biden has committed to staying at the airport until some 10,000-plus American citizens are evacuated — but he should extend that pledge to all the Afghans who helped us and want out. He must also push back forcefully against xenophobes and Islamophobes (including former President Trump) who see refugees as a security risk. He should remind Americans that these Afghans in fact helped us fight Islamist militants and extremists.

The second step is a more vexing dilemma: What of the Afghan journalists, teachers, professionals and tradespeople who opposed the Taliban and supported the American presence or the national government, at great risk to their own lives and their families’? What about the tens of thousands of people who were born, educated and became parents in Afghanistan during the last two decades with an expectation of civil rights and ambitions for their children — hopes instilled by the U.S. presence and dashed by its exit? What about the many women and girls for whom the last 20 years represented a measure of freedom not known in their country previously, and unlikely to be experienced in the near future?