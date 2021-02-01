Wolf's Den: On water, remember that flotation device

One rule of thumb many kayak fishermen use is anytime the air temperature and water temperature totals 120 or less, you need special clothing like multiple layers, wet suits or dry suits in addition to wearing your PFD.

Paddling is a fun activity for exercise, to be with friends, to enjoy nature, for fishing, hunting or running rivers. With that comes a personal responsibility to stay safe and keep the Search and Rescue folks bored and your friends happy to see you.

Before you take to the water, make a risk assessment based on the weather and water and think about how you will fair if you fall out of your boat. Think about the proper clothing. If you do not have it, buy it now. Think about getting back into your boat — can you do it if you fall out? Have you practiced getting back in? And always, always wear your PFD.

A side note: Columnists are not allowed to get into a debate based on letters to the editor. But I have been allowed to offer this after being called a fearmonger promoting sedition after my January column on record firearm sales in 2020:

While I have sources for everything I said in that column that the letters to the editor took exception to, I offer only this. I hope all the rioters at the Capitol are found, tried, and — if guilty — convicted. I want the same treatment for all the rioters in Portland and across the nation and I wonder why so many do not. Violence has no place in our society, no matter the rationale used to justify it.

