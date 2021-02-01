Wolf's Den: On water, remember that flotation device

In 2018, 22.9 million Americans took to rivers, streams, lakes and oceans to participate in at least one paddling activity. Soon, the local lakes will be crowded with people in all sorts of small craft like kayaks, paddleboards and canoes. And why not? They are small, lightweight, easy to transport, inexpensive compared to a motorboat — and fun.
While this participation in paddle sports is great, there is a corresponding increase in fatalities associated with being on the water. According to the Coast Guard, of those who drown while paddling, 75% of the victims were not wearing a personal flotation device.
Go to a lake on a sunny day and you will see a high percentage of paddlers not wearing a PFD. For a PFD to save your life, you have to be wearing it.
Wear a PFD anytime you are in a small craft. Today PFD’s come in all kinds of styles, assuring you can find a comfortable one for your paddling activity. For most recreational paddling, you need a PFD labeled by the Coast Guard as Class III.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers free education programs and a PFD fitting guide. https://www.azgfd.com/education/boating/
Hypothermia is always a danger. It can occur at any time of the year and becomes likely when the water temperature is 70 degrees or lower. We are in the hypothermia season right now, obviously, but when you realize that the water temperature at Lake Mary and Ashurst Lake rarely hits 70 degrees in summer, are we ever out of hypothermia season?
One rule of thumb many kayak fishermen use is anytime the air temperature and water temperature totals 120 or less, you need special clothing like multiple layers, wet suits or dry suits in addition to wearing your PFD.
Paddling is a fun activity for exercise, to be with friends, to enjoy nature, for fishing, hunting or running rivers. With that comes a personal responsibility to stay safe and keep the Search and Rescue folks bored and your friends happy to see you.
Before you take to the water, make a risk assessment based on the weather and water and think about how you will fair if you fall out of your boat. Think about the proper clothing. If you do not have it, buy it now. Think about getting back into your boat — can you do it if you fall out? Have you practiced getting back in? And always, always wear your PFD.
A side note: Columnists are not allowed to get into a debate based on letters to the editor. But I have been allowed to offer this after being called a fearmonger promoting sedition after my January column on record firearm sales in 2020:
While I have sources for everything I said in that column that the letters to the editor took exception to, I offer only this. I hope all the rioters at the Capitol are found, tried, and — if guilty — convicted. I want the same treatment for all the rioters in Portland and across the nation and I wonder why so many do not. Violence has no place in our society, no matter the rationale used to justify it.