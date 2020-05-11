Trailheads: Tribute to the keeper of Fort Valley history

Sometimes, however, a verbal greeting is voiced and, when I'm fortunate, a conversation will follow. Those are the moments I treasure most because a reassuring interaction of thoughts usually occurs that allows those involved to experience a positive feeling about the encounter.

Larry and Elaine are those kind of folks. They have a beautiful yard, long and close ties to the Flagstaff community and when chatting are both gently amusing. One of their favorite things to do is explore different trails and associated places in and around Flagstaff.

Recently, while I was traipsing along my litter retrieval route, Larry called me over to show me photographs he had recently taken. The pictures were of birds of prey lurking at the very top of that dead tree spine located just northeast of old Walnut Canyon Road where it veers southward toward the Campbell Mesa trail head.

Seeing a lone eagle perched on that particular spiny branch is not unusual as I have had that wonderful experience many times. But Larry's photos show two eagles sitting side by side near the top of that jagged snag and a young golden eagle perched nearby among the sturdy limbs of a living pine tree.

I have only seen a golden eagle in the wild one other time and that was at the Toroweap Overlook of the Colorado River's Lava Falls Rapids. While hiking there, I saw an adult pair of golden eagles and was able to watch them for about 20 minutes before they set sail into a deep blue sky for a part of the Grand Canyon known only to them. Thanks for helping me recall such a fond memory, Larry, and for being such a good neighbor.

