Trailheads: Tribute to the keeper of Fort Valley history

One of the many highlights of my 22 years of living in Flagstaff has been my involvement with the Fort Valley Experimental Station during the Festival of Science each September. This remarkable place is open to the public on the first Saturday of festival activities that are rightly described as the 10 best days of the year in Flagstaff.
Located about a mile north of Snow Bowl Road off Highway 180, the station's old, but being restored, buildings are laid out before you featuring an impressive wealth of documents and years of on-site scientific research about the Coconino National Forest.
Susan Olberding, the excellent conservator/archivist of the station and the author of "Fort Valley: Then and Now" and "Stewards of the Forest; A History of the US Forest Service in Arizona," is the articulate host of this once-a-year open house and always eager to answer questions about the facility.
Added to Susan's long list of achievements is being selected to receive the Governor of Arizona's Heritage Preservation Honor Award for 2020. Her exceptional work in the conservation of this forest station and its extensive files of information is truly awesome. Congratulations Sue on the highly deserved recognition.
Changing subjects, one of the nice things about walking through my neighborhood picking up trash is the opportunity to acknowledge fellow residents. Most of those exchanges are visual — a nod, a wave, an entertaining hi sign or some other kind of observable communication.
Sometimes, however, a verbal greeting is voiced and, when I'm fortunate, a conversation will follow. Those are the moments I treasure most because a reassuring interaction of thoughts usually occurs that allows those involved to experience a positive feeling about the encounter.
Larry and Elaine are those kind of folks. They have a beautiful yard, long and close ties to the Flagstaff community and when chatting are both gently amusing. One of their favorite things to do is explore different trails and associated places in and around Flagstaff.
Recently, while I was traipsing along my litter retrieval route, Larry called me over to show me photographs he had recently taken. The pictures were of birds of prey lurking at the very top of that dead tree spine located just northeast of old Walnut Canyon Road where it veers southward toward the Campbell Mesa trail head.
Seeing a lone eagle perched on that particular spiny branch is not unusual as I have had that wonderful experience many times. But Larry's photos show two eagles sitting side by side near the top of that jagged snag and a young golden eagle perched nearby among the sturdy limbs of a living pine tree.
I have only seen a golden eagle in the wild one other time and that was at the Toroweap Overlook of the Colorado River's Lava Falls Rapids. While hiking there, I saw an adult pair of golden eagles and was able to watch them for about 20 minutes before they set sail into a deep blue sky for a part of the Grand Canyon known only to them. Thanks for helping me recall such a fond memory, Larry, and for being such a good neighbor.
